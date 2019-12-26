The day after Christmas is Boxing Day in the United Kingdom.
Despite how it sounds, the public holiday — during which many businesses are closed and workers on leave — has nothing to do with pugilism (at least assuming no one brings up Brexit over dinner).
Nor is it, as I’d always thought, a cool bonus day our friends across the pond get to dispense with all the post-gift-giving garbage.
The tradition that gave birth to the holiday dates back to at least the Renaissance, when it was customary for the servants of wealthy households to work Dec. 25 and be granted the following day to spend with their families. They’d also often be sent off with a “holiday box” of gifts and leftover food.
By the 1830s, the giving of such seasonal gratuities to those who provided good service throughout the year was common practice, and in 1871, Parliament officially added the holiday to the calendar.
It wasn’t yet on the books when “A Christmas Carol” introduced the world to one of literature’s worst bosses ever, in December, 1843. Ebenezer Scrooge balked at giving his poor clerk even Christmas Day off.
“But I suppose you must have the whole day. Be here all the earlier next morning,” Scrooge groused, in Charles Dickens’ classic tale.
So in honor of Bob Cratchit and the return to business-as-usual in America, here are a few U.K.-inspired Colorado beers to help ease the sting of Boxing Day:
Old No. 23, Bristol Brewing Co.
Bristol turns to “time-consuming” English farmhouse brewing practices to create this annual late-fall release, a potent and complex barleywine-style beer that brewery owner Mike Bristol said is almost like a mashup of beer, sherry and wine. The 9% to 10% ABV beer is currently available in bottles.
“It was brewed during the spring or summer and then kind of put away for special occasions because it’s a beer that ages well,” said Bristol. “One of my favorite things this time of year is to share a bottle of Old No. 23, with a little blue cheese, sitting in front of the fire. … That’s the epitome of winter for me.”
Blue Nose Brown Ale, Red Leg Brewing Co.
This 5.8% ABV English-style brown ale won bronze at the 2016 World Beer Cup in the brown porter category with its “significant roasted malt character … aromas and flavors of caramel, toffee, and chocolate abound with nutty finish.” It’s on tap at the Colorado Springs brewery and a number of locations around town.
Knuckle Dragger Scotch Ale, Dueces Wild Brewery
The Springs brewery, which recently opened a second location, won gold at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival for this light brown, medium-bodied 7% ABV ale. Scotch ales were first brewed in Edinburgh in the 1800s and sometimes go by the name “Wee Heavy” due to their dark color, rich, malty flavors and higher alcohol content.
Dry Irish Nitro Stout, Manitou Brewing Co.
A light-bodied Irish Stout with a “subtle roast finish,” this sessionable 4.7% ABV brew is a “thirst quencher” despite its robust appearance. Taps are always on the move, but as recently as Sunday it was on the menu at the Manitou Springs brewery.
90 Shilling Ale, Odell Brewing Co.
An award-winning flagship from Fort Collins’ Odell Brewing Co., this medium-bodied amber, made with British crystal malt, is named for the method by which beer was taxed in Scotland. Order a beer with a 90-shilling tax, and you’d be ordering the best the market had to offer.