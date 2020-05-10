Wanna get away?
I sure would like to. Unfortunately, like most others, my dreams of a vacation where I sit on a beach sipping mai tais in between frequent frolics in the surf have turned into a Kansas song. My summer vacation plans to Hawaii are “Dust in the Wind.”
As with most things, however, the internet has a cure for what ails you. If you’re fatigued from being homebound, allow the World Wide Web to provide sustenance. Lovers of nature can rejoice because there are multiple websites that are easy to get lost in, with one in particular that’s sure to please kids and adults alike.
Recently I stumbled upon explore.org. The nonprofit organization, founded in 2004, has a huge library of original documentary films and photographs from around the world. The group showcases their work at film festivals and on YouTube and has partnered with PBS, Google and several other organizations to feature their most fascinating offering, live nature cams. If you're looking for a stress reliever, these do the trick.
"COVID-19 reminds us of the value of sharing in a safe haven," said site founder Charles Annenberg Weingarten. "Animal and nature cams allow anyone who is stressed in this strange time to reconnect with the natural world in the purest of environments. In stressful times, people refer to our live streams as the perfect antidote to stress."
With the click of a button, you can see and hear the waves from Ehukai Beach in Hawaii, watch lions lapping water from the Tau Waterhole at the Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa and view the Aurora Borealis from a cam in Manitoba, Canada.
If exotic locations and animals aren’t your bailiwick, explore.org has puppy and kitten cams that will provide a cuteness fix. And if you like to mix your cam viewing with some reality TV, Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Fla., has nine cams on the site. I didn’t see Carole Baskin from the hit Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” during my hours of viewing, but I did see a sedated tiger via the X-ray Rrom cam and it was fascinating.
The explore.org website also has a number of useful features. There’s information on the local time and weather for each cam, as well as factoids about the location. You can also pop cams out to their own window, which allows you to create your own curated live nature gallery. A pop-up comment box creates a shared experience where you can chat with others if you so choose. The explore.org companion app is particularly handy. I’ve used it multiple times to cast straight to my TV, often while working, so I can enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while I’m toiling away indoors.
Of course, you don’t need to virtually travel the world to experience nature. You can get a taste of Colorado and other places around the country from your couch as well. Here are some other live cams worth checking out.
Colorado
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — One of the world’s most famous zoos has two giraffe cams. They’re currently live daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. View it here.
Denver Zoo — The Denver Zoo has a baby rhino cam featuring their one-horned rhino calf, Joona. You can catch her hanging out with her mom, Tensing, in their indoor bedroom. View it here.
Boulder County — Installed in 2012, the city of Boulder has two cameras at the Boulder County Fairgrounds to keep an eye on an active osprey nest. View it here.
Colorado Webcam — If you prefer scenic views over wildlife, this is the place to go. Colorado Webcam has nearly 40 cameras around the state. A handy map will quickly guide you to peaceful views of Horsetooth Reservoir, rafters taking on the Arkansas River near Buena Vista and even live shots of some ski resorts. View it here.
Around the U.S.
The Tennessee Aquarium — This aquarium in Chattanooga has a live cam that features North American river otters. View it here.
The International Wolf Center — This facility in Ely, Minnesota has multiple 24/7 live cameras featuring four wolves. View it here.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium — This California aquarium hosts 10 different live cams. Sharks, sea otters, translucent moon jelly fish and penguins are just a few things you can see on their website. View it here.
San Diego Zoo — This famous zoo has 11 live cams featuring pandas, koalas, polar bears and condors. View it here.