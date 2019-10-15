CIVA Charter High School, a charter school in Colorado Springs School District 11 that focuses on the performing arts, will present its annual fall Soiree at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
The talent showcase will feature performances by current students as well as special guest, alum Alyssah Ramirez.
“The CIVA Soiree is an entertaining evening of song and dance, featuring the best high school performers in Springs area,” said Randy Zimmerman, executive director and head master.
Tickets are $7 for students and $15 for adults at https://www.civacharterschool.org/tickets.