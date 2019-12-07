I knew the question was coming before it was even asked.
"What do want for Christmas?" was the innocuous question my mom texted two weeks before Thanksgiving. For some odd reason that question always makes me reflect on past holidays, and like most memories the best and the worst Christmases always seem to stand out.
Those memories are what we're hoping you'll share with us. In 200 words or less, tell us about the best or worst Christmas gift you've ever received. Email your submissions to digital@gazette.com and we can share our tales of joy or frustration together. A team at The Gazette will compile the stories and we'll run the top selections online.
What should your story look like? Give us the who, what, when, where and why – and whether you still have the gift or not. Below are a few examples. We look forward to hearing from you.
Example 1 (Best) – In 1979, I was 8-years-old when my family began the long trek from Hawaii to Germany. My dad, who was in the Army, was being transferred from one base to another and as luck would have it, the transfer would occur during Christmas. We had to travel light because we were moving 7,500 miles. This meant for Christmas, which was spent in a hotel in Waikiki, my sister and I were only allowed one gift each. My mom planned ahead, so in September she let us peruse an enormous Sears catalog and let us pick an item that would be shipped to us by Christmas.
I chose the coolest thing ever – a 6-inch tall Denver Broncos action figure. He had multiple points of articulation, a helmet that could be removed and a football he could hold in his right hand. It was the most amazing toy I ever owned as a kid. Somewhere between Hawaii and Germany I lost my dear friend but I never forgot him. I started searching for a replacement as an adult. I ended up buying a slightly beat up version at the Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con about four years ago. It only cost me $80.
Example 2 (Worst) – About 20 years ago I participated in a family gift exchange. Participants didn’t buy gifts for anyone except for whatever name you randomly drew. The budget was set at $50. I don’t remember whose name I had, but I certainly remember who had mine. My brother-in-law Randy was an okay guy, but wasn’t a particularly generous or thoughtful gift giver. On Christmas Day I unwrapped a pair of Miami Dolphins socks and a socket set that still had the $4.99 price tag attached. I’m a Broncos fan and not mechanically inclined so I was baffled by both gifts, which I soon gave away.