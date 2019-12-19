We asked and you answered. The Gazette recently sought input on the best or worst Christmas gifts readers have ever received. Here are our favorites.
Mary Lawrence - In June 1952, I was seven years old. My mother and I walked down the sidewalk of a small Iowa town but I skidded to a stop and gasped at my first glimpse of a Breyer’s horse statue in the window of the mercantile. The statue replicated my vision of the perfect horse. Mother barely slowed her pace as I promised never to ask for anything again if I could just have that horse. Mother, my two brothers and I lived with her parents on their farm while Dad was in the Army. I rode my grandfather’s faithful old Belgian every day. Now Dad was home, we moved to town and my mother was expecting another child. I knew money was tight and mother’s response was immediate and emphatic, “There is no money for extras right now, so don’t ask.”
At Christmas as I sat enjoying siblings and cousins. I received and opened a box, anticipating a sweater. My joy knew no bounds when I opened it and found my Breyer’s horse statue. I still have and treasure it to this day.
Libby Kinder - Some years back my husband and I received a Christmas gift from close friends who we routinely exchanged gifts with. When the package arrived we could tell it contained some kind of edible treats. Cookies? Cake? Candy? With anticipation we tore into the box and pawed through the packing material. Inside were nested 8-10 plastic containers filled with different kinds of olives. Eww! I detest olives! If something with olives in it ends up on my plate, I carefully remove them one by one. My husband does not hate olives the way I do but does not go out of his way to include them in his diet.
A month or two after Christmas, I was purging the refrigerator of outdated foodstuffs. Pushed back in a corner on a lower shelf I found a pile of plastic cartons. Upon opening them I found a moldy, stinky mess in each one with hairy tendrils covering-you guessed it-olives! I insisted my husband take a look before I threw each and every one in the trash. Yuck!
Sigrid Pancake - This is a gift that put an end to a 18 year marriage. I was changing the paper liners in drawers in my then husbands and my dresser and I found a beautiful little box. Since it was not sealed I opened it and found a pair of diamond stud earrings. Being December I jumped to the conclusion that I had just found my gift for the season.
I was shocked when for the Christmas gift on the 25th I got a very nice blender. I never said a word but quietly filed for divorce. Since then a friend I confided in told me what was up and I was right! I still celebrate Jan. 8 when my divorce was final. He is on wife four.
Donna Stark - It was 1970, I was in kindergarten and more than anything I really wanted a Dressy Bessy doll for Christmas. Dressy Bessy was a hot toy that year and I figured the only way I could get one was if I talked directly to Santa Claus. Being shy and quiet, talking to any stranger, even one as familiar as Santa, was the last thing in the world I wanted to do. Standing in line with my siblings to see the Montgomery Ward's Santa, I was so nervous I didn't know if I could go through with it. When my turn came, I uncomfortably sat on Santa's lap, quickly made my request and assured him that yes, I had been a very good girl that year.
Santa said he would see what he could do and I jumped off his lap, feeling a surge of accomplishment and gratefully accepted a candy cane from an elf. Christmas Eve we hung our stockings, set out a plate of cookies and carrots (for the reindeer) and went to bed. Right before I fell asleep I heard jingle bells outside my window. Christmas morning, there she was - Dressy Bessy. Santa came through!