Children’s Hospital Colorado received more than $1.2 million from Ent Credit Union this week to support the hospital system’s mental health services’ statewide care network.
Ent’s contribution will help fund multiple mental health initiatives, including the Pediatric Mental Health Institute and Partners for Children’s Mental Health. The latter is Colorado’s first Center of Excellence for pediatric mental health, which brings together pediatric experts across the state.
The coordinated referral and treatment approach is designed to help kids and families more easily access mental health care so that mental health challenges don’t escalate into emergencies.
The donation will be distributed over the next three years.
In the past decade, Children’s Colorado has seen a 600% increase in admissions of children who have attempted suicide. Currently, it’s estimated that only 21% of the approximately 226,000 kids and teens in Colorado with diagnosable mental health conditions are receiving treatment.
“Colorado kids and families deserve access to the highest quality care for mental health challenges,” Shannon Van Deman, vice president of the Pediatric Mental Health Institute at Children’s Hospital Colorado and executive director of Partners for Children’s Mental Health, said in a news release. “They currently face barrier after barrier. We need a system-wide change in our state. This involves uniting and aligning all of the mental health initiatives across Colorado to make the biggest impact for kids.”
Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Colorado accepted the donation from Chad Graves, CEO of Ent Credit Union.
The credit union also presented a $150,035 donation from Ent Credit Union’s December debit card promotion, during which 2 cents was donated for every member transaction completed in December.