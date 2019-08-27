“You Got This!”
“Each day is an opportunity to shine.”
"Dream big."
"You are awesome."
Teachers and parents of students at Woodland Park Middle School in Woodland Park School District RE-2 wrote these and other messages on sidewalks leading to schools to welcome students back, under a new initiative, Chalk the Walk.
This was the first year for the idea, which the district hopes to make an annual event.
"We know that the words we hear and see have a direct impact into how our students view themselves and their school experience. We wanted to kick off the school year with a showering of positive messages at the middle school," said Woodland Park Middle School Assistant Principal Erin Street.
"We have very supportive families in our community and wanted them to have an opportunity to share in the excitement of the first day of school. Chalk the Walk allowed them to express their love, care, and encouragement to all students at our school."
Teachers welcomed students with signs, bubbles and high fives as middle school students arrived on their first day, Aug. 21.
Woodland Park High School welcomed students by having the high school Marching Band, cheerleaders, signs and teachers at the entrance!
"It was a fun first day all around Woodland Park School District,” said spokeswoman Stacy Schubloom.