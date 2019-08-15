Since the General Mills “Box Tops for Education” program launched 23 years ago, Colorado schools have earned more than $12 million.
In El Paso and Teller counties, more than 1,400 schools have participated, earning $600,000 in the 2018-2019 school year alone, according to the company.
Top earners in Colorado Springs last year, generating more than $2,000 each, were:
• The Classical Academy Central Campus
• The Vanguard School Elementary Campus
• Banning Lewis Ranch Academy
The program is now getting a major update for this school year.
Instead of clipping the tops of participating products and sending them to schools, parents and community members can use their smart phones to earn the same ten cents per participating product, donated to a school of their choice.
Shoppers will notice the new Box Tops for Education logo on participating products this summer. To start earning, they need to download the new Box Tops for Education app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play, designate a school to receive their digital Box Tops earnings and start scanning store receipts.
Participants who scan a receipt containing at least one participating product through Nov. 15 will be eligible for the chance to win one of five $20,000 makeovers for their school.
For more information, go to www.btfe.com/makeover.