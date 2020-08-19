Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.