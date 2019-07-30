As part of National Immunization Awareness Month, El Paso County Public Health will hold a free vaccination clinic for eligible children at Saturday’s Back-to-School Summerfest.
The event — presented by Harrison School District 2, the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, the city of Colorado Springs and the health department — will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mission Trace Shopping Center, 3031 S. Academy Blvd.
This is the city’s fifth annual Back-to-School Summerfest, which also provides free food, music, school supplies, booths and activities.
Children ages 4 through 18 are eligible for the free vaccines if they have CHP+, Medicaid, no insurance or insurance that doesn't cover vaccines.
The clinic will offer most required and recommended vaccinations, while supplies last.
A parent or guardian with a photo identification must be present for the vaccines to be administered.
Parents must bring the child’s vaccination records and a Medicaid or CHP+ card, if applicable.