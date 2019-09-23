Atlas Preparatory School opened as a Harrison School District 2-authorized charter school in 2009 with 80 fifth graders.
The school now enrolls 970 fifth through 12th grade students and recently broke ground on a new elementary school. Atlas Prep Elementary will open in one year and serve preschool through fourth grade students, for a pre-K-12 slate.
"It is with the same giddy excitement of a fifth grader with an eager attitude toward learning and embracing the angsty feelings of adolescence that Atlas is entering into the next phase of its existence,” said Executive Director Brittney Stroh.
The elementary school will open in the fall of 2020 with 120 kindergarten and first grade students and grow to 300 students.
The building in southeastern Colorado Springs near the main school at South Academy and Fountain boulevards will feature play spaces, learning labs, reading corners, a gymnasium and an athletic facility.
Atlas Prep continues to follow the premise that students with significant socioeconomic disadvantages can achieve the academic and character growth necessary to experience lifelong self-fulfillment.
At its inception, the school followed a college-for-all model, with the goal of enrolling 100 percent of students in a four-year college upon graduation.
Atlas Prep has since broadened its mission to “prepare and empower all students for success on their postgraduate paths through educational excellence, character development and community engagement.”
Students are given the support and resources to choose an apprenticeship program, college, the military or the workforce.