A few weeks ago, somewhere amidst a sea of losses, Chris Gobrecht experienced a much-needed high point.
Her son, Eric, an Air Force graduate serving as a pilot, returned home from a deployment to South Korea.
Did his situation help the Air Force women's basketball coach keep perspective on the bigger mission of the academy? And did that provide comfort during a rough stretch for a program that has, for the most part, known nothing else?
Gobrecht’s answer? No, the mission of the academy was never far from her mind. What her son's situation reinforced, however, was the critical importance of everyone involved. He was only able to return home, she said, because everybody else did their job.
On Monday, Gobrecht’s Falcons went to New Mexico and captured the program’s first victory at The Pit. They never trailed, led by as many as 22 and won 79-66 to spoil the Lobos’ senior night.
This team has now won four out of its last six games. Three of those wins have come on the road. Two came against teams in the top three of the Mountain West standings – including Fresno State, which had been 15-0 in the conference before suffering a 23-point loss at Clune Arena.
The Falcons (8-20, 6-11 Mountain West) have won six Mountain West games for the first time in their history.
A big part of this surge has been the play of Riley Snyder, who endured a prolonged 22-of-89 (24.7%) shooting slump in the middle of the season that mostly matched up with the team’s seven-game losing streak.
Snyder said Gobrecht’s message during the slump was to simply find other ways to help the team – echoing her every-job-matters approach. And, sure enough, since the beginning of her shooting struggles, the sophomore has matched her career high in assists (3) on three occasions, matched a career high with eight rebounds and did the same with three steals.
Now, Snyder’s shot is falling and she has averaged 23.2 points during the 4-2 run.
But Snyder wasn’t the only one who slumped this year, and the shooting woes were hardly the only issue facing the team. Briana Autrey-Thompson – the team’s only point guard – lost the first semester for academy reasons. Center Kassady Huffman, the team’s best shot-blocking presence, was also away from the program for the first semester as part of a medical turnback, but health issues slowed her return and she has logged double-figure minutes in just five games this season.
Compounding matters, the team doesn’t have any seniors. Sarah Pierce is still part of the program and has been decorated for her leadership, but injuries limited her to 15 career games and none this year.
The junior class isn’t much deeper with three, though those are three of the team’s key players with Huffman, Kaelin Immel and Emily Conroe – Immel and Conroe each had double-doubles in the win at New Mexico and have been the most indispensable pieces of the program so far under this staff.
Gobrecht has dealt with these issues the way she has publicly faced everything in her five seasons – with a forced smile, patience and tolerance (provided she was seeing defensive energy and some kind of improvement). This is a coach who went 243-89 at Washington from 1985-96, including a 28-3 campaign in 1989-90. She coached in the ACC at Florida State, logged seven years at USC and then spent 10 years at Yale. She didn’t need this job and the struggles it provides, particularly when considering these years also saw the end of a long battle with illness for her husband, Bob.
To put into perspective just how bad things have always been with the women’s program at Air Force, understand that Gobrecht’s teams have won 15 Mountain West games over the past three seasons. That matches the 15 wins that had been earned over the previous 11 years. The four wins in the past six games would have matched the best conference win total for any season since the program moved to Division I in 1996-97. That is, until Gobrecht’s teams have notched seasons with five and now six wins.
Gobrecht has set out trying to fix those struggles and change the culture by finding players willing to embrace the build the way she has.
When Immel scored 22 points in the victory over Fresno State, she described the feeling of accomplishment that wouldn’t have been possible had she plugged herself into a program familiar with winning. It was only through enduring the lows that the highs could feel so complete and earned.
Much of the program’s identity comes from its coach. Gobrecht is one who thrives on grit, purpose and consistency. When talking about this year’s freshman class a few months ago, the point that seemed to excite her the most was that Nikki McDonald’s father was a cop on the south side of Chicago – the very embodiment of grit. Gobrecht is a staunch advocate of women’s coaches in the women’s game, and she backs that up by hiring only women to her staff. And when it comes to consistency, she’s been in the women’s college game as a head coach since 1979.
So it’s no surprise that her team ranks 15th in the nation in steals and 23rd in offensive rebounds, stats that measure tenacity more than ability.
On Monday, four Falcons had multiple steals. McDonald, the Chicago native, led with four. Three players had multiple offensive rebounds. Conroe and Immel did both and combined for 24 points and 23 rebounds. Snyder scored a career-high 34.
Because these various jobs were executed, the team returned victorious. And isn’t that the coach’s overarching goal here?
“I sing the third verse after games..."a toast to the host of those who love the vastness of the sky..." Gobrecht tweeted in November. “I get it!”