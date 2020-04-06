If laughter is the best medicine, it's time for a heavy dose.
In the age of the coronavirus, it's easy to feel out of sorts and disconnected. Thankfully, and somewhat ironically, the internet provides ways for people to stay connected. One of the best ways to do that is through humor.
With that in mind, we scoured the internet for some of the best memes and one liners that add levity to our stressful situation. Whether the topic is home schooling, social distancing or toilet paper hoarding, there's a playful way to look at life that can maybe make you laugh.
Here are 31 jokes and memes to brighten your day.