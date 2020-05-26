Colorado Springs-based Sachs Foundation, a nonprofit that provides college scholarships to black students statewide, has awarded scholarships to 39 graduating high school seniors and eight graduate students.
Pikes Peak region winners are:
• Adreja Wiggins, Discovery Canyon Campus
• Alyssa Taylor, Sierra High School
• Ariona Iverson, Sierra High School
• Dailen Terry, Sierra High School
• Gbemisola Akala, Fountain-Fort Carson High School
• Imani Morgan, Palmer High School
• Jaidyn Landers, Mesa Ridge High School
• Jakobe Jones, Mesa Ridge High School
• Promis’d Smith, Peyton High School
• Jordan Peeler, Rampart High School
• Monet Hubbard, Mesa Ridge High School
• Zanya Sewell, Atlas Preparatory High School
Undergraduates receive $8,000 per academic year of college studies; graduate students receive $10,000 per year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students may to defer their scholarship for up to one year, if desired.
A virtual ceremony was held earlier this month to recognize the 2020 recipients.
Since its inception in 1931, the foundation has awarded scholarships to some 5,100 Colorado students. The foundation fulfills the vision of Henry Sachs, who started the funding mechanism to fight inequality in educational opportunities for black and African American students.