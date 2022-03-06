NEW YORK (NYP) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. is talking with its European allies about banning oil imports from Russia as a means to cut off a lucrative revenue stream for President Vladimir Putin to fund his war in Ukraine.
“When it comes to oil, Russian oil, I was on the phone yesterday with (President Biden) and other members of the Cabinet on exactly the subject, and we are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil in world markets,” Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“That’s a very active discussion as we speak,” he said.
The U.S. and its Western allies have slapped a slew of sanctions on Russian banks, Putin and the oligarchs that make up his inner circle but have been reluctant to ban imports of Russian oil into the U.S. because it would send already sky-high prices for gas soaring even more.
But barring Moscow from exporting its oil would deal a severe blow to Russia, the world’s third biggest oil producer.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last Friday that the administration is “looking at options amid pressure from bipartisan lawmakers in Congress.