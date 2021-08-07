When two educators marry, life is like one big school assembly that gathers generations of students, parents and fellow teachers into one big, extended family. So it was fitting that the marriage of teachers Steve Nelson and Stacie Sakowski officially began at a huge holiday assembly at High Plains Elementary School in Colorado Springs back in 1992.

A fourth-grader named Brad Huggins took the mic and surprised Sakowski by asking her dozens of past and present kindergartners to come up and kneel in a circle around her. He then read a sweet letter that ended with him asking, on behalf of all these huddled children, if Sakowski would please agree to marry Mr. Nelson, who was standing by unnoticed in the back of the gym.

To be sure, “unnoticed” is a word that was rarely ascribed to Nelson over his 65 adventurous years. “Nellie” was a cowboy at heart who possessed a glorious mane of hair that he rarely washed and almost always ungratefully covered in hats. A star sprinter who competed internationally. A smooth frontman for an easy-listening cover band called “Dreams.” A man some of the female teachers unashamedly called “Sweet Cheeks.” (“I think they kind of enjoyed the eye candy that he brought to the building,” his future wife said.)

And he was a man who had either the sheer audacity or complete style cluelessness to show up for his first date with Sakowski wearing cutoff denim overalls for a walk around the Garden of the Gods. Unnoticed, Nelson was not. But he got away with it because, nearly five years later, with a gaggle of giggling students leaning forward in titillated anticipation … she said yes. And the kiss that followed sent that school gymnasium into a tizzy normally reserved for buzzer-beaters.

“I think we scarred a whole bunch of kids that day,” Sakowski said with one of the few belly laughs she’s managed since Nelson died of a sudden heart attack while hiking with friends on June 7 . That fourth-grader, Brad Huggins, now 38, was among an estimated 500, many wearing Broncos and Hawaiian shirts, who attended a packed celebration of life the next week at High Plains Elementary School, where Nelson had taught physical education from its opening in 1981 through his retirement in 2013.

Three now-grown Briseño brothers spoke about how their former teacher and lifelong mentor taught them that life was meant to have fun, to always laugh and to stay “Big Kids” throughout their lives. Evelyn Whitehorn said time in Nellie’s classroom often meant lifelong friendships not only with his pupils, but with their parents and their eventual children as well. “He believed that playing with kids all day kept him young,” said Nelson’s daughter, Moriah. He was a man who had a twinkle in his eye whenever he smiled — and he smiled all the time. His mantra: “Be Silly. Be Honest. Be Kind.”

Recently, Nelson’s family spread his ashes at a remote fishing spot he dearly loved in Saguache County.

“Steve had a passion for the outdoors, for his family, for teaching, for coaching … and especially for competition,” Sakowski said. Road trips to attend Broncos, Nuggets and Rockies games were just three reasons the family’s 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee has 300,000 miles on it — often pulling a trailer with a raft on top all over the Western United States. Another big reason was Red Rocks. Nelson was up for any concert that featured Alison Kraus, Paul Simon, Brian Wilson or UB40. (Although his all-time favorite performer was Paul McCartney.)

A son of Idaho educators

Steve Jay Nelson was born May 3, 1956, in Pocatello, Idaho, to teachers Brooks and Yvonne Nelson, who moved to Colorado Springs when Steve was 8. Brooks, who was Steve’s principal at Harrison High School, encouraged his son to explore all sports, but it was sprinting that took Steve first to Mississippi State and then to Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa. Nelson was also a wide receiver on the football team and caught passes from his future brother-in-law, Brad Rankin.

After graduating with an English degree, Nelson returned to Colorado Springs hoping to find a job as a coach. When he happened upon a woman with a flat tire and helped her out, fate repaid his kindness. Turns out she was a local elementary school teacher — and soon Nelson was teaching P.E. at Woodman Roberts and then Edith Wolford elementary schools. He was then asked to be part of the group that designed and built High Plains, where he stayed for the next 32 years. He was additionally hired to help coach the boys and girls sprinters at Air Academy High School, and he later coached the girls’ sprint team at Rampart High School to a state championship in 1996.

“His method of teaching and demonstrating whatever they needed to learn was always clear, respectful, concise and gentle — and the girls really listened to him," Sakowski said. "They wanted to know how to do everything correctly, right down to the mechanics of the baton pass-off.”

Sakowski and Nelson were friends for years before their romance bloomed.

“Steve was a single parent at the time, and watching him with his young daughter, Sarah, and seeing what kind of parent he was, touched me so deeply that I just knew I wanted to have a family with this man,” she said.

They were married by Steve's father on July 3, 1993, at the Garden of the Gods, site of that first overall-wearing date. Two years later, the family of three grew with the arrival of Moriah, whom Nelson proudly called his 9-pound shot-putter.

The sisters, though separated by 14 years in age, “always knew they had Steve’s ear, shoulder or time to share their celebrations or trials,” Sakowski said. “I would describe his parenting style as gentle always — first and foremost. You use your teacher hat when you are teaching your children, and that had been modeled for Steve by his own parents. He wanted his girls to be the best representation of who they can be out in the world. And they are because of the kind of parent he was.”

That kind of attention is just one reason that Nelson “was just the best girl dad,” Sarah said. He never taught them anything about cars. But he did teach them all they needed to know about sports and fishing. And he gave everyone in the family an important lesson in perspective when a fire destroyed their home in 2013. “He was just such a calming presence,” Sakowski said. “He just moved through life with so much trust and faith.”

Above all else, Nelson taught everyone he knew “to get outside and really enjoy and appreciate the beauty of the natural world,” Sakowski said. “That was the core of who he was."

The family’s comfort for now, Sakowski said, is knowing that Nelson influenced thousands of lives — and that he died doing what he enjoyed most.

Friends and family already have installed a wooden, hand-carved bench in the family yard in Black Forest. It’s inscribed with the words: "Fish On, Nellie."

Nelson is survived by his wife, parents and sister, Teri (Brad) Rankin. His daughter, Moriah Nelson, 26, is a singer and vice president of an eco-friendly faux floral company in Louisville. Sarah Bracken (Don), 40, is the mother of Gavin and Avery Bracken. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends. Donations can be made to the National Park Service in Nelson’s memory at nps.gov.