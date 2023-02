A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors in El Paso County has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now a felony arrest.

On Monday, Courtney Mallery was arrested on felony warrant and booked by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, according to Gazette news partner 9NEWS. Mallery was expected to face a felony stalking charge and misdemeanor for allegedly tampering with a utility meter, according to online court records.

The exact details outlining the allegations against Mallery had not been released as of this publication.

For the past two years, Courtney and Nicole Mallery have claimed people have targeted their farm, called Freedom Acres Ranch, through acts of vandalism and animal mutilation of their livestock.

In a statement sent to 9NEWS in December, the Mallerys outlined allegations against an El Paso County deputy, claiming he was instigating attacks.

The arrests Monday prompted the NAACP to get involved.

“I would really hope that the El Paso County Sheriff's department and several others in rural areas understand that we're taking this very seriously,” said Portia Prescott, president of the Rocky Mountain NAACP.

An online post that outlined the Mallerys' allegations of racism and claims of attacks on their farm prompted the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to issue a news release in which the agency denied allegations of racism.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that only Courtney Mallery was arrested, according to the Sheriff's Office.

