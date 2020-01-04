UNLV 67, Air Force 60
Clune Arena: Air Force (3-11, 1-2) came up short of a comeback against Mountain West Conference foe UNLV (6-8, 2-1), falling to the Rebels on Saturday.
Sophomore guard Haley Jones led the Falcons with a career-high 17 points. She had six rebounds and a game-high four steals.
Junior teammate Emily Conroe posted her sixth double-figure scoring performance with 10 points while adding six rebounds and three steals. Freshman teammate Allyah Marlett collected a team-high nine rebounds .
Air Force scoring leaders Kaelin Immel, Riley Snyder and Briana Autrey-Thompson were uncharacteristically off the mark, combining for 32 field-goal attempts in which they made four, for 13 percent .
UNLV’s Leticia Smith led the Lady Rebels with 20 points, three assists, three steals and three boards. Smith shot 77 percent from the field.
CC 78, Dallas 49
Reid Arena: Colorado College (8-5, 4-2 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference) rebounded from Friday’s setback against first-place Austin with a dominating victory over Dallas (3-7, 1-3).
Junior forward McKenzee Gertz led the Tigers with 18 points and dished out a season-high five assists, while first-year forward Tedy Reed came off the bench to record season highs of 17 points and seven rebounds.
Jordan Meltzer added 15 points, reaching double digits for the fourth game in a row and the eighth time this season.
Colorado College put the game out of reach with a 23-6 surge during the final 6:17 of the third quarter . The Tigers’ bench outscored the Crusaders 29-5.
Westminster 75, UCCS 64
Salt Lake City: The Mountain Lions fell to 2-11, 1-6 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play vs. the D2 No. 12 Griffins (11-2, 6-1).
Makenna Baker with 11 points and Anna Davern with 10 were UCCS’ double-figure scorers. Davern had five rebounds and a game-high five steals. Westminster’s top scorers amassed 65 points. The Griffins took 15 more free throws than UCCS and sank 12 more.
No. 6 Baylor 77, Oklahoma 56
Norman, Okla.: Te’a Cooper had a career-high 32 points, and Baylor scored 29 straight points.
Cooper, a graduate transfer guard, made 14 of 22 shots and had six rebounds and four assists. Baylor center Lauren Cox scored 14 points in her second game back from an injury. The 6-foot-4 senior made 5 of 17 shots and grabbed six rebounds in 34 minutes.
No. 17 Gonzaga 57,
San Diego 42
San Diego: Jessi Loera scored 13 points with seven assists and five rebounds and Gonzaga overcame a season-high 23 turnovers for its 12th straight win.
Nebraska 72,
No. 24 Minnesota 58
Lincoln, Neb.: Kate Cain scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked six shots. Cain was 9-of-13 shooting while Hannah Whitish and Sam Haiby combined for eight 3-pointers in scoring 17 points apiece for the Cornhuskers
.