No. 2 Baylor 83, Kansas St. 58
Waco, Texas: Lauren Cox and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles as Baylor beat Kansas State on Saturday, then celebrated the 10th consecutive Big 12 title that the Lady Bears had secured before tipoff.
Smith had 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Cox scored a season-high 22 points with 10 rebounds. Juicy Landrum had 14 points and six assists, while DiDi Richards had a career-high 10 assists for the Lady Bears (27-1, 16-0 Big 12).
The defending national champion Lady Bears clinched at least a share of the Big 12 championship with their 64-39 win at West Virginia on Monday night, and had the outright title when second-place TCU lost to Texas two days later.
Baylor has won 57 Big 12 regular-season games in a row, and also has a national-best home winning streak of 55 games.
Angela Harris had 17 points for Kansas State (14-13, 8-8).
No. 6 UConn 92, Houston 40
Houston: Megan Walker had 21 points and nine rebounds and Anna Makurat added 16 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and nine rebounds.
No. 11 Gonzaga 56, Portland 42
Portland, Ore.: LeeAnne Wirth had 14 points while twin sister Jenn Wirth had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Gonzaga wrapped up its best regular season. Gonzaga (28-2, 17-1 WCC), which had already clinched the West Coast Conference regular-season title, matched the record for conference wins it set in 2018.
No. 14 Northwestern 75, Illinois 58
Evanston, Ill.: Abbie Wolf scored 21 points and Northwestern defeated rival Illinois to clinch a share of its first Big Ten title in 30 years and set a school record with its 26th win.
Brandi Beasley scored 18 points for the Illini (11-17, 2-15).
No. 20 South Dakota 76, North Dakota 47
Vermillion, S.D.: Ciara Duffy scored 17 points, Taylor Frederick added 15 and South Dakota rolled to its second undefeated Summit League season and school-record 27th win.
No. 23 Princeton 64, Yale 49
Princeton, N.J.: Bella Alarie had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Princeton to its 20th straight win. Carlie Littlefield had 18 points for the Tigers (24-1, 12-0 Ivy League).