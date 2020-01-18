CSU 60, Air Force 40
Fort Collins: Air Force fell Saturday to drop to 4-14 overall, 2-5 in league, while the Rams improve to 9-9, 3-4.
Kaelin Immel led the Falcons in scoring for the third-straight game, dropping 17 points, collecting a season-high eight rebounds and picking off a game-high four steals. Briana Autrey-Thompson dished out a career-high seven assists .
Air Force’s bench combined for 16 points led by freshman Kamri Heath’s eight points, AFA’s second-highest scoring mark.
Air Force’s defense was visibly disruptive for the Rams as the Falcons picked off 14 steals, but the offense struggled to sink shots, missing all 13 attempts from deep and shooting just 29 percent from the field.
The Rams were led by SMU transfer Makenzie Ellis who scored 19 and collected eight rebounds.
The Rams took the court by storm, tallying points down low while the Falcons had trouble getting shots to fall. Colorado State shot 71 percent from the field (10-14), building a 23-5 lead at the end of the first 10.
S.D. School of Mines 74, UCCS 58
Rapid City, S.D.: UCCS led for a majority of the first half, but the Hardrockers took advantage of home court. Both teams traded leads in the first half with UCCS in the lead for nearly 13 minutes. SDSMT finished the final 5 minutes of the first half outscoring UCCS 15-3 to take a 38-30 halftime lead.
Half of Chelsea Pearson’s team-high 12 points came from behind the arc. Desiree Pierson had 10 points.
After shooting nearly 65 percent in the first quarter, the Mountain Lions closed the game hitting 24-of-59 for 40.7 percent, and 4 of 15 from 3-point range (26.7 percent).
SDSMT was led by Ryan Weiss’ 21 points and five rebounds.
Triniity 90, CC 66
San Antonio: Colorado College (10-6, 6-3 SCAC) lost every quarter to the Tigers (13-2, 8-0) despite McKenzee Gertz’s 15 points and 10 rebounds, and 10 points and six rebounds by Talia Cloud.
No. 2 Baylor 91,
No. 17 West Virginia 51
Waco, Texas: Moon Ursin had a career-high 22 points to lead five players in double figures and the Lady Bears set a new Big 12 record by winning their 45th straight regular-season conference game.
The defending national champion Lady Bears (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) had matched their own record with their 44th win in a row three days earlier at Kansas. They scored the first five points against West Virginia (13-3, 3-2) and never trailed. The Lady Bears extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 49 in a row.
No. 16 Gonzaga 69,
San Francisco 46
San Francisco: Katie Campbell scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and Gonzaga gained its 16th straight win.
Lucie Hoskova scored 15 points to lead the Dons.