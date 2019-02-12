MEN
No. 2 Duke 71,
No. 16 Louisville 69
Louisville, Ky.: Cam Reddish made a tying 3-pointer with 1:28 left and the go-ahead free throws with 14 seconds remaining, helping Duke overcome a 23-point second-half deficit to beat Louisville on Tuesday. The Blue Devils completed their second-biggest second-half comeback .
No. 19 LSU 73,
No. 5 Kentucky 71
Lexington, Ky.: Kavell Bigby-Williams’s tip-in at the buzzer lifted LSU. Skylar Mays’ shot missed but Bigby-Williams got the offensive rebound and scored, perhaps via goaltending, to give the Tigers their first win over the Wildcats since 2009.
PJ Washington scored 20 points to lead the Wildcat
s.
Penn St. 75, No. 6 Michigan 69
State College, Pa.: Lamar Stevens scored 15 of his 26 points in the first half and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Penn State to upset Michigan. Michigan coach John Beilein received back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected for arguing at half.
No. 10 Marquette 92, DePaul 73
Chicago: Markus Howard scored 36 points, and Sam Hauser had 17 . Howard went 12 for 21 from the field and 8 for 10 at the free-throw line . He has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games.
No. 11 Michigan State 67,
No. 20 Wisconsin 59
Madison, Wis.: Cassius Winston scored 23 points . The Michigan State (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) star outdueled Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, who scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
No. 24 Maryland 70,
No. 12 Purdue 56
College Park, Md.: Jalen Smith scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, and Maryland used a strong defensive performance , ending the Boilermakers’ eight-game winning streak.
Carsen Edwards scored 24 for Purdue (17-7, 10-3), but was limited to seven points after halftime on 2-for-13 shooting.
No. 18 Kansas St. 71, Texas 64
Austin, Texas: Barry Brown and Xavier Sneed each scored 16 points for Kansas State’s ninth straight Big 12 victory.
Kerwin Roach led Texas with 17 points. Kansas State was without a top reserve in Cartier Diarra, a 6-foot-4 soph guard, who has an injured hand that needs surgery.
No. 25 Buffalo 76, Akron 70
Akron, Ohio: CJ Massinburg scored 21 points, Dontay Caruthers added 15 and Buffalo turned up its defensive intensity in the second half .
WOMEN
No. 15 Texas 61,
Oklahoma State 55
Stillwater, Okla.: Sug Sutton scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, adding seven rebounds and six assists.
Etc.
Suspended Wyoming player Ny Redding pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges. He plead Friday in Albany County to two counts of simple assault and one of battery .