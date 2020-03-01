WOMEN
No. 1 South Carolina 60,
No. 12 Texas A&M 52
Columbia, S.C.: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points to lead South Carolina to its program-record 23rd straight win and a perfect 16-0 Southeastern Conference season Sunday.
The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) were only ahead 34-28 early in the third quarter before going on a 14-3 surge to take control for good.
South Carolina finished off the fourth 16-0 SEC season in league history and became the first team to do it twice since the conference supersized the schedule for 2009-10.
The victory also broke the school mark for consecutive wins when the 2014-15 Gamecocks started 22-0 to reach No. 1. Like that group that reached the Final Four, this South Carolina roster has aspirations far beyond regular-season honors.
No. 3 Oregon 92,
Washington 56
Eugene, Ore.: Ruthy Hebard scored 24 points and Satou Sabally added 20 to lead Oregon.
Three other Ducks (28-2, 17-1 Pac-12) also finished in double figures .
Seniors Hebard, Ionescu and Moore left the game with 4:27 remaining to a loud ovation along with Sabally, who was also honored on Senior Day since she has declared for the WNBA draft.
No. 4 Stanford 55,
No. 24 Arizona State 44
Tempe, Ariz.: Regis grad Francesca Belibi had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Stanford beat Arizona State in a Pac-12 regular-season finale.
Lexie Hull and Kiana Williams added 13 points each for Stanford, which avoided its first three-game skid since 2001. Belibi scored 10 points in the third quarter and Stanford outscored the Sun Devils 38-16 in the paint. Discovery Canyon grad Ashten Prechtel, a freshman, did not play on a coach’s decision.
No. 5 Louisville 70,
Virginia Tech 53
Louisville, Ky.: Jazmine Jones scored 18 points to lead Louisville to a victory over Virginia Tech.
On Senior Day, the Cardinals (27-3, 16-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) got big contributions from their seniors, who set a school record with their 124th victory over their four-year career. Jones made 8-of-17 shots, and Mesa Ridge Kylee Shook added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
No. 7 Maryland 99,
Minnesota 44
Minneapolis: Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range to lead Maryland’s romp
.
No. 8 N.C. State 75, Virginia 64
Charlottesville, Va.: Kayla Jones scored 16 points, Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 13 rebounds and North Carolina State made its first 13 3-point attempts
.
No. 9 UCLA 77, Utah 54
Los Angeles: Japreece Dean had 16 points and eight assists and Michaela Onyenwere added 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead UCLA past Utah. UCLA clinched the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon had already clinched the top seed.
No. 10 Mississippi State 84, Mississippi 59
Oxford, Miss.: Aliyah Matharu shined for Mississippi State for the second-straight game with a career-high 24 points as the Bulldogs beat Ole Miss.
Cal 55, No. 13 Arizona 54
Tucson, Ariz.: Jaelyn Brown’s putback with 13.7 seconds remaining lifted last-place California past Arizona in a regular-season finale.
Vanderbilt 70,
No. 15 Kentucky 64
Nashville, Tenn.: Mariella Fasoula scored nine of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and Vanderbilt used a 15-3 run over the last 5½ minutes to close the regular season with an upset of Kentucky.
Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Wildcats (21-7, 10-6).
Marquette 90, No. 16 DePaul 83
Milwaukee: Lauren Van Kleunen scored 22 points and Selena Lott scored 20
. Lexi Held led DePaul (25-5, 15-3) with 25 points.
No. 17 Oregon State 73, Washington State 58
Corvallis, Ore.: Mikayla Pivec scored 19 points and Destiny Slocum added 17
.
Rutgers 78, No. 18 Iowa 74, OT
Piscataway, N.J.: Arella Guirantes, who had back-to-back big plays in overtime, was one of three players with 17 points, Mael Gilles had a double-double off the bench and Rutgers upset Iowa.
Notre Dame 70,
No. 19 Florida State 67
Tallahassee, Fla.: Freshman Sam Brunelle drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Notre Dame rallied to defeat Florida State.
Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points and Nausia Woolfolk had 20 for the Seminoles (22-7, 11-7).
No. 22 Indiana 78, Michigan 60
Ann Arbor, Mich.: Ali Patberg scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half
.
Texas Tech 87, No. 25 TCU 83
Lubbock, Texas: Lexi Gordon scored 30 points with 11 rebounds and she and Chrislyn Carr scored clutch points in the fading seconds as Texas Tech survived a furious fourth-quarter rally
.
MEN
Stanford 72,
No. 21 Colorado 64
Stanford, Calif.: Bryce Wills scored 19 points, including a key layup in the final minute. Oscar da Silva added 16 points, and Deajon Davis and Tyrell Terry each had 12 for the Cardinal (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight.
Tyler Bey scored 17 points to lead the Buffaloes (21-9, 10-7), who lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season. McKinley Wright had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Sand Creek grad D’Shawn Schwartz had 14 points.
St. John’s 91,
No. 10 Creighton 71
New York: Greg Williams Jr.
made seven 3s and scored a career-high 21 points as St. John’s slowed down the streaking Bluejays in its most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent in 28 years.
Rasheem Dunn had 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12 Big East). LJ Figueroa added 16 points and 12 rebounds. One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, St. John’s went a season-best 14 of 22 (64%) from long range .
Damien Jefferson equaled a career best with 20 points and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 19 for the Bluejays (22-7, 11-5), who had won five straight and nine of 10.
No. 11 Louisville 68,
Virginia Tech 52
Louisville, Ky.: Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Louisville moved into first in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Cardinals (24-6, 15-4 ACC) rebounded from last week’s loss at No. 6 Florida State and took a half-game lead over the Seminoles, who swept the season series and hold the tiebreaker with two games to play. Louisville has one game left, at third-place Virginia on Saturday.
No. 23 Ohio State 77,
No. 19 Michigan 63
Columbus, Ohio: Duane Washington Jr. tied a career high with 20 points and Ohio State surged late to beat Michigan.
It has won three straight and eight of their last 10.
Franz Wagner had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines.
No. 25 Houston 68,
Cincinnati 55
Houston: Houston overcame poor shooting with a solid defensive effort. Marcus Sasser scored 21 points and Nate Hinton had 16
.