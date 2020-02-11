No. 6 Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67
Dayton, Ohio: Obi Toppin scored 22 points and led an opening 17-point spurt Tuesday as Dayton surged to victory over Rhode Island, dominating a matchup of the Toppin brothers and the Atlantic 10’s top teams.
Both teams brought double-digit winning streaks into a chippy game that included seven technical fouls. Dayton (22-2, 11-0) got the better of it in every way, winning its 13th in a row.
Toppin had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher scored 21 points, and Trey Landers matched his career high with 14 rebounds.
Fatts Russell had 19 points for Rhode Island (18-6, 10-2), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.
No. 9 Maryland 72, Nebraska 70
College Park, Md.: Jalen Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Eric Ayala scored 16 and Maryland edged Nebraska to extend its winning streak to seven games and remain alone atop the Big Ten. Haanif Cheatham scored 20 for Nebraska.
No. 12 Kentucky 78,
Vanderbilt 64
Nashville, Tenn.: Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, and the Wildcats rallied from their biggest halftime deficit of the season .
Kentucky (19-5, 9-2) keeps a piece of the lead atop the Southeastern Conference standings with Auburn and LSU. The Wildcats also won their eighth straight over Vanderbilt, though this was the fifth time in this streak that they’ve had to rally from a double-digit deficit. This time, they trailed by as much as 14 in the first half and were down 36-27 at halftime.
Immanuel Quickley also had 18 points in coach John Calipari’s 400th career game at Kentucky. Saben Lee led Vanderbilt with 20 points.
No. 13 Penn State 88,
Purdue 76
West Lafayette, Ind.: Mike Watkins matched his season high with 19 points, and Seth Lundy added a career-high 18. The Nittany Lions (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) made a season-high 14 3-pointers for their seventh consecutive victory that also snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series. It was Penn State’s first win at Mackey Arena since Feb. 18, 2006.
Trevion Williams finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Purdue (14-11, 7-7).
Michigan State 70,
No. 22 Illinois 69
Champaign, Ill.: Star guard Ayo Dosunmu crumbled to the floor clutching his left knee as Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman threw down a huge dunk at the buzzer. The Illini’s leading scorer had 17 points and is averaging 15.8 per game. Rocket Watts led the Spartans (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) with 21 points.
No. 25 LSU 82, Missouri 78
Baton Rouge, La.: Darius Days scored seven of his 20 points in the final 5 minutes.