WOMEN
Boise State 79, Air Force 48
Boise, Idaho: Air Force was unable to get shots to fall in Taco Bell Arena, falling to Mountain West front-runners Boise State, 79-48, Wednesday evening, in Boise, Idaho. The Falcons dropped to 6-12 overall with a 2-5 mark in league play while the Broncos improved to 15-2 with a perfect 5-0 mark in MWC play.
Air Force freshman Briana Autrey led the Falcons with 11 points and two assists in her second-straight double-figure scoring performance. Autrey also shot a perfect 3-3 from the free-throw line. Junior forward Kassady Huffman led the team with 10 rebounds, one short of her career-high, while adding five points to the final tally.
Boise State had four scorers in double-figures, led by A’Shanti Coleman’s 18 points. The Broncos crashed the boards as they out-rebounded Air Force, 51-33. Both teams had trouble managing the ball as Air Force committed 18 turnovers to the Broncos’ 17.
The major difference was shooting — Air Force only knocked down 17 buckets in 61 attempts (27.9 percent), and only two were 3-balls. The Broncos shot 50.7 percent on the game in roughly the same amount of attempts.
No. 2 Baylor 84,
No. 20 Iowa State 69
Waco, Texas: Lauren Cox scored 22 points to lead all five Baylor starters in double figures and the Lady Bears pulled away in the second half over Iowa State.
Cox had a tying layup to start an 8-0 run that put Baylor (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) ahead to stay midway through the second quarter, a quick spurt she capped with another layup. That was part of a 13-5 surge to end the first half that put Baylor up 41-35 after Cox hit a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Iowa State (14-5, 4-3) was ahead 30-28, its last lead matching its largest, when Bridget Carleton converted a three-point play with about 5½ minutes left in the first half. She made a steal and drove for a layup while being fouled.
There were six ties and five lead changes, all before halftime.
Kalani Brown had 18 points for Baylor. Juicy Landrum scored 16, DiDi Richards added 15 and Chloe Jackson 11. Jackson also had 11 assists, and the Lady Bears assisted on 29 of their 34 field goals.
Carleton had 28 points, 24 before halftime. Alexa Middleton finished with 18 points for the Cyclones, and Kristin Scott had 12.
No. 3 UConn 79, SMU 39
Storrs, Conn.: Napheesa Collier scored 22 points and Katie Lou Samuelson added 21 to lead UConn to a rout of SMU, the Huskies’ 107th straight victory over an American Athletic Conference opponent.
Christyn Williams had 12 points and Megan Walker chipped in with 11 for the Huskies (17-1, 6-0). UConn has won every AAC game in both the regular season and conference tournament since the league was formed in 2013.
Alicia Froling had 13 points and Johnasia Cash scored 12 for SMU (7-12, 1-5), which has lost seven of eight.
UConn put on clinic in ball sharing, with 26 assists on 31 baskets.
No. 12 Texas 62, Kansas 43
Austin, Texas: Sug Sutton scored 18 points, Joyner Holmes added 15 and Texas defeated Kansas.
The Longhorns (16-3, 6-1 Big 12) never trailed but didn’t put away the Jayhawks (11-6, 1-5) until a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 58-35 with 5½ minutes to go. Joyner made a free throw, then followed her miss on the second for a layup and Sutton had a 3-point play in the decisive stretch. Kansas missed seven shots in the drought.
Texas was 1 of 9 from 3-point range but shot 24 of 48 overall and had a 45-26 edge in the paint.
The Jayhawks shot just 26 percent (17 of 66), 13 percent behind the arc (4 of 30) and went 5 of 9 from the foul line.
Mariane De Carvalho had 11 points and Austin Richardson 10 for Kansas.
Miami 84, No. 13 Syracuse 71
Syracuse, N.Y.: Emese Hof scored 21 points, Laura Cornelius and Beatrice Mompremier had double-doubles and Miami upset Syracuse.
Hof finished 11 of 11 from the foul line, tying the Miami record for best mark in a game. The Hurricanes (17-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 74 seconds to pull away from the Orange (15-4, 4-2), who dropped their second straight.
No. 17 Iowa 72,
No. 14 Rutgers 66
Iowa City: Megan Gustafson scored 32 points and Iowa made 12 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to end Rutgers’ 10-game win streak.
There were 14 ties and 12 lead changes in the early going before the Hawkeyes scored 10-straight midway through the second quarter to take the lead for good. But the Scarlet Knights never trailed by more than eight and that was just for 20 seconds a minute into the fourth quarter.
Gustafson went 13 of 16 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten), who have won four straight. Kathleen Doyle added 17 points. Iowa shot 50 percent from the field, despite going 3 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
Rutgers (15-4, 7-1), which last started 7-0 in the Big East Conference 11 seasons ago, was 6 of 16 in the fourth quarter, missing all six 3-pointers to finish 4 of 25 from distance. Sasha Carey had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Scarlet Knights.
Nevada 62, CSU 38
Fort Collins: The Rams (7-10, 1-5 MW) got 12 points by Lore Devos, and five blocks by Lena Svanholm in 18 minutes, but had single-digit scoring in the second and third quarters.
MEN
No. 1 Tennessee 88,
Vanderbilt 83
Nashville, Tenn.: Grant Williams scored a career-high 41 points and finished off a three-point play with 31.6 seconds left in overtime to put Tennessee ahead to stay, and the Volunteers avoided a repeat of their last trip to Memorial Gym freshly minted as the nation’s top team by holding off Vanderbilt. Barely.
The Volunteers (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 13th straight game and first since moving to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the second time in program history. They also have won five of the last six against their in-state rival.
The Commodores (9-9, 0-6) came in hoping to pull off their seventh upset of a No. 1 team in Memorial Gym, a list of wins that includes knocking off Tennessee on Feb. 26, 2008, a day after the Vols took over the top-ranked spot. That squad was ranked in the Top 25, but these Commodores are off to the school’s worst start in SEC play and have only one senior.
Vandy’s Aaron Nesmith had a career-high 24 points.
No. 12 Marquette 76, DePaul 69
Milwaukee: Markus Howard scored 13 of his 23 points in the final six minutes and Sam Hauser added 19 as Marquette held off DePaul to remain unbeaten at home.
Howard, who entered first in the Big East and fifth in the nation in scoring at 24.4 points per game, was 4 of 10 from the field — including 1 for 3 in the second half. He was 0 for 2 from 3-point range but made all 15 free-throw attempts.
Theo John scored a career-high 16 points for Marquette, and Joey Hauser had 14. Paul Reed had 18 points and Femi Olujobi added 15 for the Blue Demons (11-7, 3-4).
No. 17 Houston 94,
East Carolina 50
Houston: Armoni Brooks scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 12 and Houston hit 16 3-pointers. Brooks and Davis combined to hit nine 3-pointers while the Cougars (19-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) finished 16 of 24 from behind the arc. Nate Hinton had 13 points, Cedrick Alley scored 12 and Fabian White Jr. had 11.
Houston, which won its fourth straight, shot 52 percent from the field while extending its home winning streak to 30 games.
No. 25 LSU 92, Georgia 82
Baton Rouge, La.: Tremont Waters scored a season-high 26 points and LSU beat Georgia for its eighth straight victory.
Waters, who added four assists and four steals with no turnovers in 32 minutes, had a hand in 13 straight points by the Tigers late in the game. He scored 10 points and had an assist that led to a three-point play by Kavell Bigby-Williams as LSU extended a seven-point lead to 12 with 45 seconds to play.
Skylar Mays matched his season best for the Tigers (15-3, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) with 20 points. Naz Reid had 15 and Ja’vonte Smart added 10 for LSU.
Rayshaun Hammonds paced Georgia (9-9, 1-5) with 18 points.