MEN
No. 10 Oregon 71,
No. 5 Michigan 70, OT
Ann Arbor, Mich.: Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and Oregon outlasted Michigan on Saturday. In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Pritchard was just a little bit better, repeatedly driving past Michigan’s Zavier Simpson . Simpson had eight points and 11 assists.
Oregon (8-2) built a 16-point lead in the first half, then had to withstand an extended Michigan charge. Anthony Mathis nearly won it for the Ducks with a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but replay showed he released the shot just after the clock ran out.
Franz Wagner led Michigan with 21 points.
No. 1 Louisville 99, E. Kentucky 67
Louisville, Ky.: Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and Louisville shot 63% in both halves . After taking their first loss Tuesday against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic behind 34% shooting, the Cardinals (10-1) responded . They made 34 of 54 from the field, including 9 of 19 from 3.
No. 2 Kansas 98, Kansas City 57
Kansas City, Mo.: David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Kansas overwhelmed Kansas City in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center. Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (9-1), who shrugged off a slow start to beat their neighbors from down Interstate 70 for the eighth time in as many meetings.
No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53
Lexington, Ky.: Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead Kentucky past Georgia Tech. The Wildcats (8-1) won their sixth straight.
No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61
Birmingham, Ala.: J’Von McCormick scored 20 points, freshman Isaac Okoro added 12 and Auburn improved to 9-0, beating Saint Louis in the Mike Slive Invitational
. Javonte Perkins led the Billikens (8-2) with 16 points.
No. 13 Memphis 51,
No. 19 Tennessee 47
Knoxville, Tenn.: Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put Memphis ahead for good and snap the Volunteers’ 31-game home winning streak.
No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47
Dayton, Ohio: Ibi Watson scored a season-high 20 points and led a first-half run that put Dayton in control.
No. 16 Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49
Detroit: Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds and Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists .
No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41
Indianapolis: Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead Butler’s balanced scoring attack.
No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70
Newark, N.J.: Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Villanova won its season-high fourth straight game in the Never Forget Tribute Classic .
Nate Darling scored 29 points for Delaware .
Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48
Piscataway, N.J.: Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a head injury, and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.
Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78
Winston-Salem, N.C.: Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 in the Musketeers’ first true road game .
Paul Scruggs scored 30 points for Xavier.
Colorado Christian 79, UCCS 77
Lakewood: The Mountain Lions got 24 points from Padiet Wang and Blend Avdili, who had a game-tying 3-pointer , but the Lions scored on a layup with 3 seconds left.
Southwestern 66, CC 65
Reid Arena: CooXooEii Black poured in a season-best 27 points, but it wasn’t quite enough for Colorado College in its Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference opener.
Kyle Howard knocked down a jumper in the lane with 1.8 seconds left for Southwestern.
Black connected on 12 of 16 shots from the floor . He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.
Nabeel Elabdeia led the Tigers with seven rebounds.
USC receives notice from NCAA
Southern California’s program received a notice of allegations from the NCAA following a federal investigation into corruption and bribery in the sport.
WOMEN
CC 71, Southwestern 66
Reid Arena: Jordan Meltzer scored seven of her team-high 20 points during the final 3:08 to lead the Tigers in the SCAC opener . The Tigers are 5-3 with their first five-game winning streak since the 2009-10 season.
Colorado Christian 70, UCCS 65
Lakewood: UCCS narrowly missed out on its first win of the conference season. The Mountain Lions (1-9, 0-4 RMAC) led for more than 25 minutes to lose on a late 3-pointer and free throws.
Abby Feickert drilled five 3-pointers among her team-high 23 points.
• Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and No. 3 Oregon rolled past Long Beach State 81-45. ...
Marisa Warren and Deja Church scored 16 points apiece off the bench to lead seven No. 16 DePaul players in double figures over Alabama State 105-76. ...
Katie Campbell scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and No. 17 Gonzaga coasted past Texas Southern 80-40. ...
Akienreh Johnson scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and No. 24 Michigan rolled past Appalachian State 62-35.