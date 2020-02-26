MEN
No. 9 Maryland 74, Minnesota 73
Minneapolis: Darryl Morsell drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left for Maryland, capping a comeback from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota on Wednesday.
No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60
Villanova, Pa.: Saddiq Bey scored 23 points and Justin Moore added 21 to lead Villanova past St. John’s.
The Wildcats (22-6, 11-4 Big East) had trouble shaking St. John’s until late on a night the program honored former star Kyle Lowry, a five-time All-Star guard for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
No. 16 Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64
State College, Pa.: Myles Dread hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to lift Penn State over Rutgers after the Nittany Lions blew a 21-point lead.
Trailing 40-19 late in the first half, the Scarlet Knights tied the game at 62 with 1:32 left in the game on Geo Baker’s layup. His jumper gave Rutgers a two-point lead with 42 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Dread hit his 3-pointer and Akwasi Yeboah’s shot at before the buzzer was off.
Izaiah Brockington scored 16 points and Lamar Stevens added nine for the Nittany Lions (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten).
Jacob Young scored 13 points for the Scarlet Knights (18-11, 9-9).
WOMEN
No. 6 UConn 105, Cincinnati 58
Cincinnati: Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and UConn dominated a match-up of the American Athletic Conference’s top two teams.
The Huskies (24-3, 14-0) had already clinched their seventh AAC regular season title. After a sluggish start, they pulled away from Cincinnati (18-9, 9-5), which was in second place alone heading into the game.
The Bearcats had won 12 straight home games, one shy of the school record from 2002-03. Their hopes for a big upset evaporated in the second quarter as UConn surged ahead by 28 points.
UConn got another encouraging performance from Makurat, who has scored 18, 17 and 20 points in the last three games. Her best scoring stretch has added depth to a lineup dependent upon its top four returning players .
Christyn Williams matched her career high with 26 points as UConn pulled away to 100 for the first time this season. Antoinette Miller scored 17 for Cincinnati.
Texas 77, No. 25 TCU 67
Fort Worth, Texas: Celeste Taylor scored 13 of her career-high 22 points and Joyner Holmes all 15 of hers in the second half when Texas rallied to beat TCU. With the loss by TCU (20-6, 11-4), second-ranked Baylor (15-0) clinched the outright Big 12 title.