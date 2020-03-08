MEN
No. 9 Maryland 83,
No. 25 Michigan 70
College Park, Md.: Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists , and the Terrapins beat Michigan on Sunday to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
Eric Ayala scored 19, and Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Terps (24-7, 14-6).
Maryland shared the title with Wisconsin and Michigan State.
Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan (19-12, 10-10).
No. 16 Michigan State 80, No. 19 Ohio State 69
East Lansing, Mich.: Cassius Winston scored 27 points and Michigan State beat Ohio State to win a share of a third straight Big Ten championship. The Spartans (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) will be the second-seeded Big Ten team behind the Badgers.
Duane Washington had 16 points for the Buckeyes.
No. 23 Illinois 78,
No. 18 Iowa 76
Champaign, Ill.: Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points and Illinois held off Iowa to secure the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten. Luka Garza scored a game-high 28 points for fifth-seeded Iowa (20-11, 11-9).
No. 21 Houston 64,
Memphis 57
Houston: Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and Houston beat Memphis.
Precious Achiuwa had 25 points and 15 rebounds for Memphis (21-10, 10-8).
Missouri Valley: Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66
St. Louis: Bradley guard Darrell Brown
scored 21 points and Elijah Childs added 17 to lead fourth-seeded Bradley to its 10th NCAA Tournament with a win over seventh-seeded Valparaiso in the MVC championship game. Javon Freeman-Liberty paced Valparaiso with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Atlantic Sun: Liberty 73, Lipscomb 57
Lynchburg, Va.:
Caleb Homesley and Elijah Cuffee each scored 16 points to earn an NCAA bid.
Big South: Winthrop 76, Hampton 68
Rock Hill, S.C.: DJ Burns scored 16 points, 12 of them in the second half, to lead the second-seeded Eagles over fifth-seeded Hampton. Winthrop is off to its 11th NCAA Tournament, but just the fourth for the Eagles (24-10) since 2007.
WOMEN
Iowa St. 57, No. 2 Baylor 56
Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 seconds left, to help Iowa State end the Lady Bears’ 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak.The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big 12) last lost a conference regular-season game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. The streak was sixth longest in NCAA history.
No. 3 Oregon 89,
No. 7 Stanford 56
Las Vegas: Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in the Pac-12 final. Discovery Canyon grad Ashten Prechtel had 14 points for Stanford.
No. 5 UConn 79,
South Florida 39
Uncasville, Conn.: Megan Walker scored 21 points and UConn beat South Florida in an American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal. Christyn Williams added 15 points and Crystal Dangerfield had 13 for the Huskies (28-3).
No. 6 Maryland 82,
Ohio State 65
Indianapolis: Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 11 assists to lead Maryland past Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament championship. The Terrapins (28-4) won their 17th game in a row . Dorka Juhasz scored 20 points to lead sixth-seeded Ohio State (21-12).
No. 10 North Carolina State 71, No. 22 Florida State 66
Greensboro, N.C.: Aislinn Konig and Elissa Cunane each scored 18 points and North Carolina State won its first Atlantic Coast tournament title in 29 years. Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and nine rebounds for Florida State (24-8).
No. 18 DePaul 83,
Seton Hall 80
Chicago: Lexi Held scored 22 points, including a clutch corner 3 and DePaul survived in the Big East semis. Desiree Elmore led the Pirates (19-12) with 26 points , adding 13 rebounds.
Atlantic 10: Dayton 52,
VCU 48
Dayton, Ohio: Jayla Scaife scored 13 points, including the clinching free throw with 13 seconds left, and snuffed VCU’s final hope with a blocked shot at 7.8 seconds, and Dayton earned a trip to the NCAAs.
Southern: Samford 59,
UNC Greensboro 54
Asheville, N.C.: Natalie Armstrong scored 20 points and carried Samford to an NCAA berth .