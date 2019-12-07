MEN
No. 2 Kansas 72,
No. 20 Colorado 58
Lawrence, Kan.: Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and Devon Dotson added 18 points to lead Kansas to victory over Colorado on Saturday, snapping the Buffaloes’ season-opening seven-game winning streak.
The Jayhawks (7-1) built an early lead over their former conference foes. David McCormack fueled the hot start, contributing six of the Jayhawks’ opening eight points. Holding leading scorer Tyler Bey scoreless from the field through the first half, Kansas used a 9-0 run to build a 19-9 lead. Colorado (7-1) shot 26.9% from the field in the first half and that allowed the Jayhawks to take a 34-22 lead .
With Bey and Sand Creek grad D’Shawn Schwartz quiet, Evan Battey lead the Buffs, scoring 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting.
No. 3 Maryland 59, Illinois 58
College Park, Md.: Anthony Cowan Jr. made a free throw with 2.1 seconds left and Maryland erased a 15-point deficit in the second half to rally past Illinois in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
The Terrapins (10-0) didn’t lead after halftime until Cowan’s free throw but still matched their best start since winning 10 straight to open the 1998-99 season.
Cowan had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Jalen Smith (14 points, 13 rebounds) recorded his sixth double-double of the season for Maryland.
No. 6 Ohio State 106,
Penn State 74
Columbus, Ohio: Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double.
Ohio State scored 100 points against a Big Ten rival for the first time since 1991. Four players hit double figures for the Buckeyes (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who shot 57.4 percent from the field.
No. 25 Utah State 77, Fresno State 70, OT
Logan, Utah: Sam Merrill had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Abel Porter scored seven of his 13 points in overtime to propel Utah State
(9-1, 2-0 Mountain West).
UCCS 69, W. Colorado 50
Gallogly Events Center: The Mountain Lions got 19 points from Blend Avdili and 13 points and eight rebounds by Padiet Wang.
WOMEN
Air Force 68, Nevada 61
Reno, Nev.: The Falcons (2-8, 1-1 Mountain West) used a 19-8 fourth quarter and Emily Conroe’s 22 points and 11 rebounds to down the Wolf Pack (4-3, 0-1). Air Force got double-figures scoring from Riley Snyder and Kaelin Immel (11 each) and Cierra Winters (10).
W. Colorado 65, UCCS 43
Gallogly Events Center: The Mountain Lions trailed 42-17 at halftime.
No. 6 South Carolina 78, Temple 71
Philadelphia: Tyasha Harris scored 21 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 15
.