WOMEN
Air Force 63, CSU 48
Clune Arena: Air Force hustled its way to its first victory over Colorado State in seven years.
The Falcons came away with 10 steals, limited the Rams to 36 percent shooting (including 1 of 10 from 3-point range) and attempted 15 more shots than their visitors in breaking a 13-game losing streak in the series that dated to March 8, 2011. The Falcons outrebounded the Rams 44-33.
Colorado State (7-7, 1-2 Mountain West) had just four assists, as Air Force’s pressure kept it from settling into any kind of offensive continuity.
Emily Conroe led Air Force (5-9, 1-2) with 22 points to go with her nine rebounds. Freshman Riley Snider had 18 points, seven rebounds and Kaelin Immel had 11 points, eight rebounds.
The victory is the first for Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht against a Rams team that has been the standard-bearer in the Mountain West in recent years, winning four consecutive conference titles from 2013-14 through 2016-17 and averaging 26 victories in that span.
The Falcons had lost to the Rams by 20 or more points 10 times during the streak.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE
No. 3 Connecticut 82, Cincinnati 38
Storrs, Conn.: Katie Lou Samuelson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UConn routed Cincinnati to remain unbeaten in league play since the formation of the American Athletic Conference. Freshman Christyn Williams scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half for UConn . Antoinette Miller scored 16 points for Cincinnati (9-6, 1-1).
No. 4 Baylor 65,
Kansas State 50
Waco, Texas: Kalani Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds, Lauren Cox added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Baylor beat Kansas State after momentarily falling behind in the third quarter.
No. 11 Texas 73, Oklahoma 63
Austin, Texas: Destiny Littleton scored 15 points and Joyner Holmes had 10 points and 14 rebounds in the Longhorns’ sixth win in a row.
Taylor Robertson had 13 points for the Sooners (5-9, 1-2).
Michigan State 86,
No. 18 Minnesota 68
East Lansing, Mich.: Sidney Cooks scores a career-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Michigan State never trailed. Kenisha Bell led Minnesota (12-3, 0-3) with 20 points.
No. 20 Iowa St. 92, TCU 54
Ames, Iowa: Bridget Carleton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead Iowa State to its seventh straight win. The Cyclones (13-2, 3-0 Big 12) improved to 11-0 at home while TCU (11-3, 1-2) has lost two after an eight-game win streak. Ashley Joens added five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for Iowa State.
MEN
No. 4 Virginia 83, Boston College 56
Boston: Mamadi Diakite matched his career-high with 18 points, De’Andre Hunter also scored 18 and Virginia remained unbeaten.
No. 7 Kansas 77, TCU 68
Lawrence, Kan.: Dedric Lawson had 31 points and 14 rebounds, and Lagerald Vick added 12 points and four assists.
No. 9 Virginia Tech 52, Georgia Tech 49
Atlanta: Ahmed Hill scored 15 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Virginia Tech overcame a terrible shooting performance. The Hokies (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) won their ninth straight game for the school’s best start to a season since the 1982-83 team had an identical record.
Mississippi 82,
No. 11 Auburn 67
Oxford, Miss.: Terence Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead surprising Mississippi. Ole Miss (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern) continued its run of strong play under first-year coach Kermit Davis after being widely picked to finish at or near the bottom of the league.
No. 13 Florida State 68, Miami 62
Tallahassee, Fla.: David Nichols had 13 points and PJ Savoy scored eight of his 10 in the second half .
Rutgers 64,
No. 16 Ohio State 61
Piscataway, N.J.: Montez Mathis hit two contested layups and Geo Baker nailed a jumper with 10.3 seconds to play as Rutgers scored its biggest Big Ten victory under coach Steve Pikiell.
Temple 73, No. 17 Houston 69
Philadelphia: Quinton Rose scored 22 points and Temple handed Houston its first loss of the season. Corey Davis Jr. was called for a charge in the final second of play, wiping out a tying basket for the Cougars (15-1, 2-1 American Athletic).
Breaon Brady had 19 points to lead the Cougars.
No. 21 Marquette 106, Creighton 104, OT
Omaha, Neb.: Markus Howard scored 14 of his career-high 53 points in overtime after Sam Hauser’s deep 3-pointer at the end of regulation tied the game. Howard’s dazzling offensive performance set a Marquette record and broke his record for points in a Big East game. His 53 points were the most by a player in a game matching Division I opponents this season, one behind the 54 Furman’s Jordan Lyons had vs. D-II North Greenville.