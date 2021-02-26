Women
No. 10 UCLA 93, USC 51
Los Angeles: Charisma Osborne recorded the ninth triple-double in UCLA history, Michaela Onyenwere scored 30 points and the 10th-ranked Bruins made a season-high 16 3-pointers in their 93-51 victory over Southern California on Friday night.
Osborne had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in 34 minutes. The sophomore is the seventh player in program history to have a triple-double and first since Japreece Dean against Yale in November 2019.
Onyenwere scored at least 30 points for the fifth time in her career and second this season. The senior forward made a career-high six 3-pointers and was 11 of 19 from the field.
Lindsey Corsaro added 14 points, including going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, as UCLA (14-4, 12-4 Pac—12) posted its highest margin of victory over its crosstown rival since 1999 and won both regular-season games against the Trojans for the first time in three seasons.
No. 22 S.D. State 73, UMKC 53
Brookings S.D.: Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin each scored 19 points and No. 22 South Dakota State beat UMKC 73-53 on Friday night to clinch the Summit League regular-season title.
Burckhard was 9 of 18 from the field, including South Dakota State’s opening four baskets. Irwin made all 12 of her free throws, eight coming in the fourth quarter, as the Jackrabbits were 25 of 36 at the line. South Dakota State shot 18 free throws in the fourth compared to UMKC’s 12 attempts for the game.
Mesa Byom added nine points for South Dakota State (20-2, 13-0), which has won 17 straight games. The Jackrabbits were without starting forward Tori Nelson and conference scoring leader Myah Selland due to injuries.
UCCS 57, S.D. Mines 50
Rapid City, S.D.: Nine points and five rebounds for UCCS fresman Jessica Nation led the Mountain Lions to victory over the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Friday night.
Men
No. 21 Loyola 60, S. Ill. 52
Chicago: Marquise Kennedy scored 16 points, and No. 21 Loyola Chicago hung on to beat Southern Illinois 60-52 on Friday night.
The Ramblers (20-4, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference) steadied themselves in the closing minutes after letting a 16-point lead shrink to four and came out on top for the 13th time in 14 games. They also reached 20 wins for the fourth straight year, a streak that started when the 2017-18 team went 32-6 and made the Final Four.
S.D. Mines 84, UCCS 71
Rapid City, S.D.: A sluggish first half doomed the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Fridat night in a match against the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
The Mountain Lions were outscored 45-32 in the first frame. While UCCS matched Mines point-for-point in the second half, the damage was already done.