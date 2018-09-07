Nike orders rose after Kaepernick ad debut
Online sales of Nike apparel and shoes surged in the four days after quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick became the face of a new advertising campaign. Sales dipped in the same four-day period last year.
Nike’s Kaepernick ad debuted Monday afternoon, a U.S. holiday, drawing immediate praise and ire from celebrities and customers alike. From Sunday through Wednesday, product orders rose 27 percent, according to digital-commerce researcher Edison Trends, which collects receipt data from over 200 online vendors. In the same four-day period last year, product orders dropped 2 percent.
It’s an early, if incomplete, look at how the world’s largest sportswear company may fare after deliberately wading into a hot political topic.
—
Chicago hotel
workers strike
CHICAGO • Workers are picketing outside several downtown Chicago hotels as housekeepers, servers, cooks and others participate in a strike as part of an effort to get better benefits.
The Friday walkout is planned for 25 hotels and comes after members of the hotel workers’ union, Unite Here Local 1, voted to authorize a strike amid contract negotiations. Their current contract expired Aug. 31.
The union says better health care coverage is among the demands. Workers say they deserve higher wages, more manageable workloads and sick days to see doctors.
—
Alterra Mountain to acquire ski resort
SEATTLE • A fast-growing ski resort company is planning to purchase Washington state’s largest ski resort.
The Seattle Times reports Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company announced plans Thursday to acquire Crystal Mountain Resort, a 2,600-acre property about 80 miles southeast of Seattle.
The company says the sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. The company owns 13 resorts in the U.S. and Canada. It recently acquired Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Utah, east of Salt Lake City.
NEWS SERVICES