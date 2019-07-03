Dubai firm pays to cancel park plans
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates • A Dubai firm said Tuesday it will pay $7.5 million to Six Flags after abandoning plans to build a version of the U.S. amusement park in the United Arab Emirates amid a slowdown in the economy.
DXB Entertainments, which runs Dubai Parks & Resorts, said it agreed with Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment Corp. to pay the amount as “a right of first refusal.”
In February, DXB Entertainments announced it was cancelling plans to build the $454 million Six Flags, citing financing constraints. The company, which owns other theme parks in Dubai, posted a first quarter net loss of $59 million and visits were down 11% over the same period.
—
Services companies grow slowly in June
WASHINGTON • U.S. services companies grew at a slower pace in June as the pace of hiring, orders and production decelerated.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its non-manufacturing index fell to 55.1 from 56.9 in May. Anything above 50 signals growth, though, and the services sector is enjoying a 113-month winning streak.
Sixteen services industries reported growth last month, led by real estate.
—
Univision explores possible sale
Univision Communications Inc. is exploring options including a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter, a process that could culminate in a long-sought deal for the Spanish-language broadcaster’s private-equity owners.
The company has hired Morgan Stanley MS 0.37% and boutique investment bank LionTree to explore its strategic options .The process is in its early stages and a deal is far from certain, the people said.