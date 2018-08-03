China plans $60B in tariff retaliation
BEIJING • China said Friday that it is poised to impose retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports, including coffee, honey and industrial chemicals, if Washington goes ahead with its latest trade threat.
China’s Finance Ministry accused the Trump administration of damaging the global economy after the U.S. proposed increasing duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods in the second round of a dispute over technology.
“China is forced to take countermeasures,” said a ministry statement. It said retaliatory duties of between 5 and 25 percent will be imposed on 5,207 products “if the U.S. side persists in putting its tariff measures into effect.”
Washington imposed 25 percent duties on $34 billion of Chinese goods July 6 in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. Beijing retaliated by imposing similar charges on the same amount of U.S. products.
U.S. services firms saw growth slow
WASHINGTON • U.S. services companies grew at a slower pace in July as business activity and new orders slipped.
The Institute for Supply Management said Friday that its services index fell to 55.7 last month compared to 59.1 in June. Readings greater than 50 signal an expanding economy.
The services sector, where most Americans are employed, has now grown for 102 straight months, or more than eight years.
The index was pulled down by sharp monthly decreases in business activity and news orders, both of which had been relatively high in June. The employment component of the index improved last month.
The survey that forms the index found that 16 services sectors reported growth, including mining, accommodation and food services, retail and real estate. Just two sectors reported a decrease: education and professional, scientific and technical services.
Amazon pays just $2.2M in tax in U.K.
LONDON • Amazon is facing criticism after its British tax bill fell to a mere 1.7 million pounds ($2.2 million) despite a big jump in sales and profits.
Records show Amazon U.K. Services Ltd. faced a 2017 tax bill of 4.6 million pounds ($6 million) but paid the lower sum, deferring the rest.
Its pre-tax profits for the period were 72.4 million pounds, almost triple the previous year’s 24.3 million pounds. Revenue rose to 1.99 billion pounds, from 1.46 billion pounds.
The low tax bill is due partly to the way the European Union works, where multinationals have their tax base in one country, often with a very-low tax regime. Earnings from around the bloc are registered in that country — a system called profit-shifting — which means that companies like Amazon end up paying very little tax in many countries where they have significant operations.
Amazon is one of a group of multinationals that the EU has accused of arranging unusually advantageous tax deals with the EU country they are based in.
News services