New-home sales hit nine-month low
U.S. purchases of new homes unexpectedly dipped to the weakest pace in nine months as higher prices and mortgage rates sideline demand, adding to signs of a cooling in the housing market, government data showed Thursday.
The first back-to-back decline since January was led by a 52.3 percent drop in the Northeast to 21,000 home sales, the fewest since 2015, as well as a 3.3 percent decline to 355,000 in the South, the biggest region.
The West and Midwest recorded gains.
The figures follow data Wednesday showing sales of previously owned homes fell for a fourth month to the lowest since early 2016.
Alibaba’s revenue surges 61 percent
Alibaba Group Holding reported its fastest pace of growth in more than four years by wringing more revenue from newer arenas such as cloud computing and entertainment, avoiding the disappointments that hit rival tech giants.
Revenue at China’s biggest e-commerce company climbed 61 percent to $11.8 billion in the three months ended June, matching the average estimate.
Billionaire Chairman Jack Ma’s free-spending ways helped the e-commerce heavyweight side-step a Chinese economic slowdown and best its rivals this earnings season.
New speculation on ECB chief successor
FRANKFURT, Germany • A German news media report has stirred speculation about who will succeed Mario Draghi as head of the European Central Bank, one of the world’s most powerful economic policy posts.
Citing unnamed government sources, the Handelsblatt business publication reported Thursday that Chancellor Angela Merkel is willing to drop plans to push for Jens Weidmann, head of Germany’s national central bank, to get the ECB job when Draghi’s eight-year term expires Oct. 31, 2019.
Instead, the report said Merkel could push for a German to become head of the European Union’s executive commission.
Australia bans Huawei from 5G
CANBERRA, Australia • Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei has been blocked from rolling out Australia’s 5G network due to security concerns.
The government said Thursday that the involvement of a company “likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government” presented too much risk.
Several governments have been scrutinizing Huawei over its links to the Chinese government. The private Chinese company suffered a setback in the U.S. market in 2012 when a congressional report said it was a security risk .
