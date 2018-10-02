Ford sales drop more than projected
Ford's light vehicle sales dropped 11 percent in September, a sharper plunge than analysts had estimated, as deliveries of sport utility vehicles and F-Series pickups declined.
Ford's sales fell more than the 9.1 percent drop that analysts had projected, even though the second-largest U.S. automaker reported a higher share of sales to commercial and government fleet customers and little change to daily-rental sales. Toyota and Honda also reported larger-than-anticipated declines.
Ford blamed its sales decline on a pair of hurricanes: last year, the recovery from Hurricane Harvey inflated sales, creating a tough comparison with this year, and last month, Hurricane Florence cost the company business.
Delta expects $30M hit on Florence cancellations
Delta Air Lines is taking a $30 million blow from Hurricane Florence.
The hit to pretax earnings amounted to a 0.5 percentage point drag on total revenue for each seat flown a mile last quarter, the Atlanta-based airline said Tuesday in a statement. The closely followed financial gauge probably climbed about 4 percent to 4.5 percent last quarter, the company said. The midpoint of the previous forecast was 4.5 percent.
Delta and other carriers canceled flights over several days last month as Hurricane Florence hit the U.S. Southeast and caused widespread flooding. Airlines also have been battered by a 34 percent jump in jet fuel prices over the last 12 months. Delta and other carriers have raised fares and fees for items such as checked bags to help offset the ballooning cost.
Companies including American Airlines have also increased the cost of alcoholic beverages purchased during flights.
GE's credit is under review for downgrade by Moody's
General Electric Co.'s credit rating is at risk of a significant downgrade as the beleaguered manufacturer grapples with a deepening slump in its power-equipment business.
Moody's Investors Service placed GE and its finance arm on review for downgrades that "may not be limited to one notch," according to a statement Tuesday by the ratings company. Fitch on Monday put GE, which still has a significant financial business including a major aircraft lessor, on watch negative.
The "dimmer prospects" for GE's gas-turbine unit will likely have a long-term impact on the whole company's cash flow and earnings prospects, Moody's said.
Walmart to buy plus-size brand Eloquii
Walmart is moving further into the plus-size market.
The world's biggest retailer plans to acquire Eloquii, a fashion brand that was shuttered by the Limited five years ago only to be revived the following year as an independent company. Terms weren't disclosed, although the website Recode reported that Walmart is paying $100 million for the business, which has tripled its sales since 2015, according to a Walmart announcement.
The deal is the latest move by Walmart to improve its dowdy apparel business, and follows the launch earlier this year of a new plus-size store brand, Terra & Sky, as well as last year's acquisitions of fashion sites ModCloth and Bonobos and a partnership with Lord & Taylor.
NEWS SERVICES