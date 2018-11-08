FDA approves return of popular Primatene Mist asthma inhaler
TRENTON, N.J. • A new version of the once-popular asthma inhaler Primatene Mist will soon return to U.S. stores.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter aerosol inhaler late Wednesday. It's for temporary relief of mild, intermittent asthma symptoms in people ages 12 and up.
The original Primatene Mist was pulled from store shelves seven years ago because the inhaler's ozone-depleting propellant had been banned. That version had been marketed for half a century, including in memorable TV ads .
The new product from Amphastar Pharmaceuticals uses a safer propellant. The inhaler will cost about $25 and should be available by the end of the year.
CommScope spends $5.7B for Arris
NEW YORK • Telecommunications equipment maker CommScope is paying $5.7 billion for Arris International as it prepares for the entrance of faster 5G service to the wireless market.
Arris makes modems and boxes for the wireless industry, including cable operators. Equipment makers and telecommunications companies like Verizon are all gearing up for 5G, which is expected to allow for higher and faster data rates and better connections between multiple devices.
Under the deal announced Thursday, CommScope Holding Co. will pay $31.75 per share for Arris International Plc. and assume the company's debt, bringing the total buyout price to about $7.4 billion. Also, asset manager The Carlyle Group is helping to finance the deal with a $1 billion investment in CommScope.
German govt: Automakers raise offer to help fix diesels
BERLIN • Germany's transport minister says automakers are prepared to offer up to 3,000 euros ($3,430) per car to help fix some older diesel vehicles with excessive emissions.
Andreas Scheuer said after meeting industry representatives Thursday that Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW are committed to ensuring their customers "remain mobile with their cars" but BMW, unlike the other two, won't support engine hardware retrofits.
The German government has been pressing automakers to fix older diesel cars as it tries to placate drivers angered by the prospect of an increasing number of diesel driving bans in many major cities.
News agency dpa reported that the 3,000-euro offer, up from a previous level of 2,400 euros, would apply to drivers in Germany's most-polluted cities who don't take incentives to trade up to cleaner new cars.
Ferragamo profits slump on lower footwear sales
MILAN • The Salvatore Ferragamo fashion house says earnings in the first nine months of the year were down 18 percent as sales of the trademark footwear slumped.
The leather goods and apparel maker on Thursday reported net profit of 65 million euros ($74 million) in the period, compared with 79 million euros in the first nine months of 2017.
Revenue was down 3.3 percent to 972 million euros, from 1 billion euros in the same period last year, with decreases in every region. Asia Pacific remained the brand's biggest market, even with a 2 percent drop in sales. Sales were down 5.5 percent in Europe and 4 percent in North America.