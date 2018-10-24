New-home sales slump for 4th straight month
WASHINGTON • Sales of new U.S. homes plunged 5.5 percent in September, the fourth straight monthly drop as the housing market cools with mortgage rates rising.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that newly built homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 553,000 last month. New-home sales in August were downwardly revised, erasing the previously reported gain. The annual rate of home sales has dropped 15.3 percent since May, eliminating much of the strength in sales from the first five months of 2018.
Campbell executive who touted migrant conspiracy is departing
The Campbell Soup Co. executive who came under fire after spreading a conspiracy theory about investor George Soros on Twitter had previously been planning to leave the company and will depart in early November.
Kelly Johnston, vice president of government affairs at the soup maker since 2002, told Campbell in August that he would be leaving early next month, a spokesman for the company said.
The planned departure, which had not been previously announced, came to light late on Tuesday when Campbell's interim CEO, Keith McLoughlin, sent a letter to Open Society, the Soros-backed organization that Johnston accused on social media of providing "troop carriers and rail cars" to a so-called migrant caravan.
Court rules for investors in Volkswagen diesel suit
FRANKFURT, Germany • A court in Germany has ruled that Volkswagen's main stakeholder must pay 47 million euros ($54 million) in damages to investors for not making a timely disclosure of its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.
The dpa news agency reported that the Stuttgart court announced the verdict Wednesday against Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which holds 52 percent of the voting rights in Volkswagen.
The company said it would appeal.
United caterers in 6 cities vote to unionize
Catering employees at United Continental Holdings have voted to join the Unite Here union, marking the last group of front-line employees at the carrier to seek labor representation.
The vote was announced Tuesday by the National Mediation Board, with 72 percent of voters supporting the effort.
Overall, Chicago-based United has about 2,900 catering employees who work at kitchens in four United hubs — Denver, Houston, Newark, New Jersey and San Francisco — as well as in Cleveland and Honolulu. Almost 2,200 workers were eligible to participate and more than 1,700 voted, according to a union spokeswoman.
Texas Instruments slumps most since January
Texas Instruments Inc. slumped the most since January, worsening a weeks-old rout in chip stocks, after reporting third-quarter revenue that missed estimates and giving a disappointing earnings forecast, indicating that customers may be slowing purchases amid a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China.
Investors view Texas Instruments' financial outlook as a broader economic barometer because the company has the largest customer list and widest product range in the $400 billion semiconductor industry. The lackluster projections mean that customers are bracing for weaker demand as a result of an escalating trade spat between the world's two largest economies, according to analysts.
NEWS SERVICES