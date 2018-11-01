IRS increases contribution limits for retirement accounts
The IRS has increased the contribution limits for various retirement accounts for 2019.
The Internal Revenue Service said Thursday that the contribution limit for employees who participate in a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans, as well as the federal government's Thrift Savings Plan, is increased from $18,500 to $19,000.
The catch-up contribution limit, which is a higher threshold for employees 50 years or older using these accounts, remains unchanged at $6,000. The changes were among several inflation adjustments announced by the IRS Thursday.
The limit on annual contributions to an IRA, which hadn't increased since 2013, were raised to $6,000 from $5,500.
Copy Story Print Share
Toyota recalls over 1M vehicles to fix air bag problem
BC-APFN-US--Toyota Recall
Nov 01, 2018 1:38PM (GMT 19:38) - 135 words
Eds: APNewsNow.
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling just over 1 million vehicles worldwide because the air bags could inflate without a crash or fail to work if there is one.
The recall covers about 17,000 Scion xA vehicles in the U.S. from 2004 through 2006. Also affected in Japan, Europe and elsewhere are the Isis, Avensis, Avensis Wagon, Allex, ist, Wish, Corolla, Corolla Spacio, Corollo Verso, Corolla Fielder, Corolla Runx, and Sienta. The vehicles were built from July 2002 to June 2015.
Toyota said Thursday an electrical short can damage circuits. That could deactivate the air bags and seat belt pretensioners or cause those systems to deploy inadvertently.
Dealers will replace the air bag control unit. Owners will be notified in December.
Toyota wouldn't say if the problem has caused any crashes or injuries.
Energy Department says U.S. now top oil producer
The United States is pumping record amounts of oil, vaulting over Russia to become the world's biggest producer of crude.
The Energy Information Administration said Thursday that the U.S. produced more than 11.3 million barrels a day in August, a 4 percent increase over the old record set in July.
Russia's energy ministry estimates that country pumped 11.2 million barrels a day in August. OPEC reports Saudi Arabia pumped 10.4 million barrels a day.
It's the first time since 1973 that the U.S. leads the world in oil production.
Several states hit record production in August including Texas, which accounts for about 40 percent of U.S. crude. The energy agency says pipeline bottlenecks in Texas and New Mexico are causing more use of trucks and rail cars to haul oil.
DowDuPont surges as China, auto gains fuel optimism on growth
DowDuPont rose the most in almost three years after the chemical giant raised its cost savings target and said global growth concerns aren't hurting its businesses.
Revenue in China climbed 18 percent and sales to automakers gained 10 percent, driven by purchases of engineered plastics and electric-vehicle components. Both trends should continue, the company said Thursday.
CEO Ed Breen raised his cost-savings target to $3.6 billion, an increase of $300 million from the previous goal.
Powderhorn resort getting new partner, investor
GRAND JUNCTION • Powderhorn Mountain Resort in western Colorado has joined up with a new management company and investor that should lead to infrastructure improvements at the ski operation.
The owners of the 52-year-old ski resort announced Wednesday they have entered into a long-term lease agreement with Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts to run the day-to-day operations at Powderhorn. The resort also worked out an agreement with investment company ZOMA Capital in Denver as an equity partner.
The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction reports that terms of the transactions weren't disclosed.
Officials say planned infrastructure improvements include new snow-making capabilities and more focus on summer activities.
Zach Buchanan, of ZOMA Capital, said the organization is set on making Powderhorn a better asset for western Colorado.
NEWS SERVICES