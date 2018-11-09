Wholesale prices jump, but underlying causes look tame
WASHINGTON • Led by costlier gas, food, and chemicals, U.S. wholesale prices surged 0.6 percent in October, the biggest month-to-month rise in six years. Yet excluding items that tend to fluctuate sharply from month to month, inflation pressures remain tame.
The jump in the producer price index, which measures prices before they reach consumers, followed a smaller 0.2 percent increase in September. Compared with 12 months earlier, producer prices rose a sharp 2.9 percent in October.
But when food, energy and other volatile categories are excluded, so-called core wholesale prices rose only a modest 0.2 percent in October and 2.8 percent from a year earlier.
Canada's Bombardier says it will cut 5,000 jobs
MONTREAL • Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc. said Thursday it will shed 5,000 jobs and sell off two units as part of a five-year plan to rein in costs, focus on rail and business jets, and reduce debt.
About 2,500 Bombardier workers will be laid off in Quebec and 500 in Ontario while about 2,000 cuts will be overseas.
The Montreal-based company said will sell its Q400 turboprop aircraft program to a subsidiary of Longview Aviation Capital Corp. for about US$300 million. The Montreal-based company also announced the sale of its flight training business to CAE Inc. for about US$645 million.
Amazon to start selling latest Apple products, excluding speaker
Apple and Amazon.com, two of the world's most valuable technology companies, struck a deal to get the newest iPhones into the hands of Amazon customers.
Amazon said Friday it would begin selling the most-recent iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, Apple Watch and Apple TV models on its website, along with branded accessories and headphones from Apple's Beats subsidiary. Apple introduced the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in late September. Previously, Amazon sold only older model iPhones.
Fortune magazine sold to Thai businessman for $150M
Meredith Corp. agreed to sell Fortune magazine and its related businesses for $150 million, furthering the company's efforts to shed the news-focused brands it acquired in buying Time Inc.
The buyer is Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon, an owner of the Charoen Pokphand Group conglomerate, Meredith said in a statement Friday. He will own Fortune in a personal capacity, continuing a growing trend of wealthy investors snapping up venerable journalism outlets. Meredith sold Time magazine in September to Salesforce.com Inc. founder Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, for $190 million.
Fortune was founded in 1930 during the Great Depression — a few years after sister publication Time — and its Fortune 500 ranking of corporations became synonymous with big business.
