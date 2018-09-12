Producer prices dip 0.1% in August
WASHINGTON • U.S. wholesale prices fell unexpectedly last month for the first time since February 2017, pulled down by falling prices for transportation and warehousing services. The drop suggests that inflationary pressures may be easing despite the strength of the U.S. economy.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — fell 0.1 percent in August after being flat in July. Producer prices were up 2.8 percent from August 2017.
"Inflation pressures look modest for this late in an economic cycle," Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, wrote in a research note. The American economy is enjoying the second-longest expansion on record, having emerged from the Great Recession in June 2009.
Wholesale prices for services slid 0.1 percent last month; prices of goods were flat. Over the past year, goods prices for producers have risen 3.9 percent.
U.S. 'likely' has taken over as top oil producer
The United States may have reclaimed the title of the world's biggest oil producer sooner than expected.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that America "likely surpassed" Russia in June and August after jumping over Saudi Arabia earlier this year.
The agency says, however, that's based on preliminary estimates.
If those estimates are right, it would mark the first time in more than two decades that the U.S. has led in output.
U.S. production has soared in recent years because of techniques including hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," the use of chemicals, sand, water and high pressure to crack rock formations deep below ground, releasing more oil and natural gas.
Verizon says Oath CEO Tim Armstrong is stepping down
A top Verizon executive who has struggled in trying to turn the telecom giant into an advertising rival to Google and Facebook is being replaced next month and intends to leave altogether by the end of the year.
Tim Armstrong, who was the chief executive of AOL when Verizon bought his company in 2015, was responsible for leading Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that contains AOL and Yahoo.
Armstrong will be succeeded on Oct. 1 by K. Guru Gowrappan, Oath's president and chief operating officer, Verizon said in a release Wednesday. Armstrong will take an advisory role at Verizon to guide the leadership transition before ultimately departing by year's end, the company said.
Starbucks ventures into delivery again
Starbucks Corp. is giving delivery another chance in the United States.
After an attempt to test the service with Postmates years ago, the coffee company is now teaming up with UberEats to test delivery in more than 100 locations in the Miami area. The trial began on Wednesday, spokeswoman Maggie Jantzen said in an interview.
While the company has dabbled in delivery over the years, nothing has really stuck. In 2014, then-CEO Howard Schultz said the chain would soon begin offering delivery in select U.S. markets. Starbucks began testing a service in Seattle, and in the Empire State Building in Manhattan in 2015. But the Empire State location has since been converted into a mobile-order-only store. The Seattle test with Postmates has ended.
NEWS SERVICES