StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100M fine
SAN FRANCISCO • StarKist Co. agreed to plead guilty to a felony price fixing charge as part of a broad collusion investigation of the canned tuna industry, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
The DOJ said StarKist faces up to a $100 million fine when it is sentenced. Prosecutors allege that the industry's top three companies conspired between 2010 and 2013 to keep prices artificially high.
StarKist is owned by South Korean company Dongwon Industries, one of the largest tuna catching companies in the world. The parent company's website carries pledges to abide by ethical standards and good corporate citizenship.
China's growth slows as officials try to reassure investors
BEIJING • China reported economic growth sank to a post-global crisis low as finance officials launched a media blitz Friday to shore up confidence in its sagging stock market.
Growth in the quarter that ended in September slipped to 6.5 percent over a year earlier from the previous quarter's 6.7 percent, official data showed. It was the slowest rate since early 2009.
The world's second-largest economy already was cooling before a tariff war between Beijing and President Trump erupted.
American Express profits jump 22%
NEW YORK • American Express said its third quarter profits jumped by 22 percent from a year earlier, as the credit card giant benefited from a lower tax rate and increased spending on the company's credit cards.
The New York-based company said it earned a profit of $1.65 billion, or $1.88 a share, which is up from $1.36 billion, or $1.51 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results beat analysts' expectations, who were looking for AmEx to earn $1.77 a share, according to FactSet.
Daimler profit sinks on diesel; outlook lowered
FRANKFURT, Germany • German automaker Daimler lowered its profit outlook for the second time this year on Friday and reported reduced third-quarter profits due to regulatory and diesel emissions issues.
The company said its group operating profit would be "significantly below" last year's, instead of "slightly lower" as forseen in July.
A similar downgrade applied to expectations for the Mercedes-Benz luxury car division, a pillar of the company's earnings.
Daimler reported third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes of 2.48 billion euros ($2.85 billion), down from 3.41 billion in the same quarter in 2017. The Mercedes division saw operating earnings fall to 1.37 billion euros from 2.10 billion euros in the same period.
