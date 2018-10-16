Industrial production up 0.3% in September
WASHINGTON • U.S. industry expanded again in September despite the impact of Hurricane Florence.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production, which includes output at factories, mines and utilities, rose 0.3 percent last month. It was the fourth straight increase. The Fed said that Florence reduced September output growth by less than 0.1 percentage points.
Over the past year, industrial production rose 5.1 percent.
The increase was slightly higher than economists had expected and offered more evidence that the U.S. economy is in good health.
BRECKENRIDGE • The Colorado town of Breckenridge is set to become one of the first mountain resort communities with a town-owned fiber optic network.
The Summit Daily News reports the Breckenridge Town Council has approved spending $8 million for the network.
Fiber optic cables operate on light signals rather than the electronic impulses carried by traditional wire-based communications, allowing fiber optics to produce much higher transmission speeds and bandwidths than their copper-wire counterparts.
Local officials say the $8 million investment will help cover design and construction costs for the network designed to provide new opportunities for high-speed internet service, better cellular service and coverage, public Wi-Fi assets, real-time water metering and more.
BELGRADE, Serbia • China wants to boost its cooperation with central and eastern Europe, a Chinese government minister on Tuesday told officials from the region where China already finances projects as part of its bid for more global influence.
Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng told officials from 16 European countries at a meeting in Serbia that improving economic and other relations is based on "complementary advantage" for both China and region.
China's interest in central and eastern Europe is linked to the "New Silk Road" plan to increase Chinese influence abroad through investments and closer economic relations.
Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Stefano Pessina said it will be easier for his company to move online than it will be for Amazon.com to copy its massive store network, predicting a long future for the pharmacy chain as it strikes new partnerships in health and retail.
In a wide-ranging interview at Bloomberg's headquarters in New York, Pessina said that reports that Amazon.com may open up thousands of physical stores is a acknowledgment that a brick-and-mortar presence is still important in some retail markets.
"It shows that they have understood that you cannot just be online," Pessina said. "The customer of the future will not be happy to sit at home to talk to an Alexa."
