Amazon reports data snafu
Amazon.com said it mistakenly shared customer data with undisclosed parties, a privacy misstep by the world’s biggest online retailer heading into its busiest time of year.
The company on Wednesday emailed an undisclosed number of customers to report that their emails and names were inadvertently shared due to a technical error that has since been fixed. It also told customers that changing passwords wasn’t necessary.
“We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted,” Amazon said in an email, declining to provide further details on who received the private information.
Online holiday sales will top $124 billion this year, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier, according to Adobe Inc.
—
J&J fails to block generic drug
Johnson & Johnson fell the most since February after a U.S. appeals court refused to stop generic versions of its prostate-cancer drug Zytiga from entering the market.
The decision could cost J&J millions of dollars in sales for one of its best-selling products, gutting the market for the brand-name version of the blockbuster cancer drug. J&J was down 3.1 percent Wednesday in New York, after earlier falling as much as 3.9 percent.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit twice this week rejected J&J’s request to prevent copycat versions from from being sold in the U.S. while the drugmaker appeals a trial judge’s ruling that invalidated a patent on the medicine.
—
China pulls Dolce & Gabbana goods
BEIJING • Dolce & Gabbana goods disappeared Thursday from Chinese e-commerce sites as the fallout grew over remarks insulting to China that were apparently made by two of its Instagram accounts. The company has blamed hackers.
Searches for Dolce & Gabbana turned up no items on major online retailers such as Alibaba’s Tmall and JD.com. Both companies didn’t respond to requests for comment.
A duty-free shop at the Haikou Meilan airport on China’s Hainan island posted a photo of empty shelves on its social media account, saying that it had pulled all Dolce & Gabbana products.
—
Anbang hires BofA for luxe hotels sale
Anbang Insurance Group has hired Bank of America to help sell a portfolio of U.S. luxury hotels formerly known as Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc. as it continues to reverse a global buying spree that raised the ire of Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter.
Anbang selected Bank of America to run the sale after seeking requests for proposals from an array of potential advisers, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The portfolio includes the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, the Fairmont in Chicago, Essex House Hotel in New York and the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
news services