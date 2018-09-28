Honda recalls 1.4M cars to replace inflators
NEW YORK • Honda says it will recall 1.4 million U.S. cars to replace Takata front passenger air bag inflators. The company says the recall, which covers Honda and Acura vehicles, is part of an attempt to get ahead of a government mandated schedule of recalls on the Japanese-made air bags.
Honda says owners of the vehicles should schedule the free repair at authorized dealerships as soon as possible.
The inflators have resulted in the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, covering 37 million vehicles and about 50 million inflators.
JetBlue will offer fewer frills on its cheapest tickets
NEW YORK • JetBlue is following the lead of larger rivals by offering a stripped-down ticket with fewer options than regular economy fares.
The airline says customers who take the cheapest fare might have to accept limits on when they board, their seat, and whether they can change or cancel a reservation.
JetBlue Airways Corp. President Joanna Geraghty said in a note to employees Friday that the new fare class will take effect sometime next year.
Geraghty says "our success is at risk" if JetBlue doesn't offer the lower fares, which are called "basic economy" on Delta, American and United.
Twitter is on track to be S&P's biggest loser in 3Q
Twitter Inc. is on track to seize a title no company wants: the worst performer in the S&P 500 Index.
If shares of the social-media giant hold at their current level through today's close, they will end the third quarter with a loss of about 34 percent. That would be worse than any other company in the S&P 500.
Twitter's tough quarter was touched off by a disappointing earnings report. The stock plunged the most in four years after the firm said in July that monthly users had dropped by 1 million in the second quarter and predicted further declines as it fights against spam, fake accounts and malicious rhetoric.
Underlying inflation in Eurozone remains stubbornly low
LONDON • Underlying inflation across the 19-country eurozone remains stubbornly low, official figures showed Friday, in what is likely to be a disappointment to policymakers at the European Central Bank who have been predicting a pick-up.
Statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that the core rate of consumer price inflation, which strips out volatile items like energy and food, fell to 0.9 percent in the year to September. That's down on the previous month's 1.0 percent and confounded expectations for a modest rise to 1.1 percent.
The fall provides further evidence that recent pay increases, particularly in countries like Germany, have yet to fully feed through the economy by encouraging companies to raise prices.
NEWS SERVICES