Citigroup profit rises to $4.6 billion, beats Street views
NEW YORK • Citigroup said Friday that its third-quarter profits rose 12 percent from a year earlier, as the banking conglomerate was able to cut expenses and benefited from lower taxes. That was more than enough to make up for a small drop in revenue.
The New York-based bank earned $4.62 billion in the third quarter, up from $4.13 billion a year ago. Citi earned a profit of $1.74 per share, which was better than the $1.68 a share that was expected according to a survey of analysts' by FactSet.
Citi was able to grow profits despite a small drop in revenue compared to a year earlier. The bank's revenue was $18.39 billion in the quarter, down from $18.42 billion a year earlier.
Wells Fargo's profit rises to $6B
Wells Fargo, still haunted by multiple scandals, reported higher earnings in the third quarter Friday but still fell short of what analysts were looking for.
Wells saw its earnings jump to $6 billion from $4.5 billion in 2017's third quarter, although last year the bank had to set aside $1 billion for legal expenses related to its mortgage practices before the financial crisis.
The San Francisco-based bank earned $1.13 a share, less than the $1.17 expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
Interest rates fuel JPMorgan profits
NEW YORK • JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Friday that its third-quarter profits rose by 24 percent from a year ago, helped by a lower tax bill and higher interest rates, which allowed it to charge more for loans to consumers and businesses alike. That was enough to make up for a less-than-stellar quarter in its trading business.
The New York-based bank said it earned $8.38 billion in the first quarter, or $2.34 a share. That's up from $6.73 billion, or $1.76 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat the expectations of analysts, who were looking for JPMorgan to earn $2.26 a share, according to FactSet.
Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bags
DETROIT • Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
The recall covers 2018 and 2019 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs as well as 2019 Avalon sedans.
Toyota says the air bag control computer can erroneously detect a fault when the vehicles are started. With a fault, the air bags may not deploy in a crash. The company wouldn't say if the problem has caused any injuries.
Toyota will notify owners and dealers will update the air bag control software. The recall is expected to begin Oct. 22.
