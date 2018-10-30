Company accused of selling overpriced jewelry to troops
ALBANY, N.Y. • New York state has filed a lawsuit against a national jewelry retailer, claiming the company uses false and deceptive methods to dupe U.S. military members into illegal financing contracts for overpriced merchandise.
Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced Monday the lawsuit alleges Harris Jewelry used its "Operation Teddy Bear" charitable donations campaign to lure service members into high-priced, in-house financing contracts.
The Hauppauge, N.Y.-based company has retail stores on or near military bases across the country.
The lawsuit alleges Harris Jewelry marks up jewelry between 600 and 1,000 percent over wholesale price and adds a nearly 15 percent interest rate.
The lawsuit is the result of a multistate investigation co-led by New York and Tennessee.
The company calls the allegations "inaccurate and baseless" and says it will contest the lawsuit.
Eurozone economy slows to its weakest level in 4 years
LONDON • Economic growth across the 19-country eurozone slowed in the third quarter to its weakest level for over four years, likely due to the impact of new emissions standards for cars, particularly in Germany, and a stagnating Italian economy.
Statistics agency Eurostat said Tuesday that the eurozone economy expanded by only 0.2 percent in the July-September period. That's half the previous quarter's rate and below market expectations for another reading of 0.4 percent.
The quarterly performance is the worst since the second quarter of 2014, when growth was also 0.2 percent and hobbled by wide-ranging debt problems across the single currency bloc, notably in Greece.
Ex-Audi CEO to be released, over 4 months after arrest
BERLIN • A German court has ordered the release of former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, more than four months after he was arrested in an investigation into the manipulation of diesel emissions controls.
The Munich state court said Tuesday it lifted an arrest warrant against Stadler, ruling that it was "justifiable" on condition that he refrain from contact with people relevant to the investigation. He will have to post an unspecified bail payment.
Prosecutors ordered Stadler's arrest in mid-June over fears he might try to evade justice. A week earlier, authorities searched his private residence on suspicion of fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.
