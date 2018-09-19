Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award
SAN FRANCISCO • Agribusiness company Monsanto has asked a San Francisco judge to throw out a jury's $289 million award to a former school groundskeeper who said the company's Roundup weed killer left him dying of cancer.
DeWayne Johnson failed to prove that Roundup or similar herbicides caused his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and presented no evidence that Monsanto executives were malicious in marketing Roundup, attorneys for Monsanto said in court documents filed late Tuesday.
Attorneys for Johnson had no immediate comment. Johnson's lawsuit is among hundreds alleging Roundup caused cancer, but it was the first one to go to trial.
Biopharmaceutical company fined for misleading investors
BOULDER • A Colorado-based biopharmaceutical company has been penalized more than $20 million for misleading investors about the efficacy of a lung cancer drug under development before raising $300 million in a public stock offering.
The SEC brought the complaint against Clovis Oncology Inc., of Boulder, and two company executives — CEO Patrick Mahaffy and former chief financial officer Erle Mast, the Daily Camera newspaper reports.
In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Denver, federal regulators said Clovis Oncology reported in May 2015 that its lung cancer drug was effective in reducing the size of tumors 60 percent of the time.
World Bank: Global poverty rate drops to record low 10%
WASHINGTON • Global poverty has fallen to a record low.
The World Bank said Wednesday that 10 percent of the world's population lived on less than $1.90 a day in 2015 — the last year for which numbers were available — down from 11.2 percent in 2013. That means 735.9 million people lived below the poverty threshold in 2015, down by 68.3 million from 804.2 million two years earlier.
Still, the bank warned that the pace of poverty reduction has slowed, jeopardizing its goal of reducing the poverty rate to 3 percent by 2030.
Poverty dropped everywhere but the Middle East and North Africa, where conflicts in Syria and Yemen ratcheted the poverty rate to 5 percent in 2015 from 2.6 percent in 2013, raising the number of impoverished to 18.6 million from 9.5 million.
AutoNation chief stepping down
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. • Mike Jackson is stepping down after almost two decades leading AutoNation, the largest dealership chain in the U.S.
Jackson, 69, steered AutoNation through the economic crisis and shares have increased fourfold since he took over in 1999, though he will relinquish his role as CEO next year with auto sales waning across the industry.
Jackson has become an outspoken personality in regular appearances on the business channel CNBC.
He earned a reputation as an innovator and last year, entered a multi-year partnership with Google to provide maintenance for its self-driving auto division, Waymo.
