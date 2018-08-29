Sinclair countersues over failed merger
Sinclair Broadcast Group filed a countersuit Wednesday in an escalating legal battle with Tribune Media, after the two companies’ proposed merger fell apart this month under federal scrutiny.
The counterclaim maintains that Sinclair “pushed hard” to secure regulatory approval for the proposed tie-up and called Tribune’s subsequent attempt to distance itself from Sinclair “self-serving.” Sinclair is asking a Delaware court to find that it was Tribune that broke the terms of the merger agreement.
Sinclair’s filing comes weeks after Tribune sued Sinclair for breach of contract, alleging that Sinclair’s dealings with regulators charged with reviewing the deal were marked by “belligerent and unnecessarily protracted negotiations.” Tribune is seeking damages of $1 billion in the suit.
Pending home sales fall 0.7 percent
WASHINGTON • Fewer Americans signed contracts in July to buy homes compared to the previous month, as real estate sales are slipping even though economic growth is solid.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index fell 0.7 percent last month to 106.2.
During the past year, contract signings have tumbled 2.3 percent as home values have climbed at roughly double the pace of average wage growth.
Home sales have stumbled in recent months despite the robust job market.
Affordability has become a challenge as there are few entry-level homes priced below $250,000 being listed for sale and mortgage rates have jumped over the past year.
Nevada’s pot sales beats forecast
RENO, Nev. • The first full year of legal marijuana sales in Nevada exceeded expectations by 40 percent, state tax officials said Tuesday.
Taxable pot sales statewide totaled $529.9 million and raised nearly $70 million in tax revenue, including $27.5 million for schools, the Nevada Department of Taxation said.
Adult sales that first became legal on July 1, 2017, accounted for about 80 percent of that figure and sales for medical use made up about 20 percent of the total for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
State Tax Director Bill Anderson is predicting combined marijuana tax revenue will total $69.4 million in the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The number of marijuana dispensaries selling pot for adult use in Nevada totals 61, with three additional outlets dedicated solely to medical sales.
