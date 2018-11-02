U.S. trade gap grow to $54B
WASHINGTON • Record imports expanded the U.S. trade deficit for the fourth straight month in September, as the politically sensitive trade deficit in goods with China hit a record.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad climbed to $54 billion, up 1.3 percent from $53.3 billion in August and the highest level since February.
Imports climbed 1.5 percent to a record $266.6 billion, led by an influx of telecommunications equipment and clothing. Exports also rose 1.5 percent to $212.6 billion, led by increases in shipments of civilian aircraft and petroleum products.
Exxon 3Q profit surges on higher energy prices
DALLAS • Higher oil prices propelled Exxon's third-quarter profit up 57 percent to $6.24 billion despite another drop in production.
It was Exxon's best third quarter since 2014, when the effects of a collapse in oil prices had not yet been felt, and a sign that Big Oil is coming back. Rival Chevron Corp. reported a doubling of quarterly profit, to $4 billion.
Citi analysts said Exxon showed improved results in both its production and refining segments, which "helps support the case that the business is turning."
Walmart sues Synchrony for $800M
Walmart's divorce from credit-card issuer Synchrony Financial is spilling into court as negotiations falter over whether to shift billions of dollars in balances to the retailer's new partner, Capital One.
In a heavily redacted lawsuit filed Thursday in Arkansas federal court, Walmart asked for a jury trial and said it's seeking damages of at least $800 million. It accused the lender of breaching their agreement for credit cards issued to Walmart's shoppers.
Synchrony broke an "implied promise" that it wouldn't harm Walmart's ability "to receive fruits of the contract," the retailer wrote in the complaint. In a statement, Synchrony called the suit "baseless" and said it plans to file substantial claims against Walmart.
AB InBev cuts payout in half
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, cut its dividend in half as it seeks to pay down its $109 billion debt mountain, much of it taken on to acquire rival SABMiller in 2016.
The Budweiser maker justified its move by pointing to the plunge in emerging-market currencies, which is crimping its cash flow. Third-quarter profit missed analysts' expectations and sales growth slowed to the weakest pace in more than a year. The stock plunged as much as 9.2 percent amid a global selloff.