Greece: Creditors approve U-turn on pension cuts
ATHENS, Greece • Greece's bailout creditors have approved a request by the country to scrap pension cuts planned in 2019 after the country delivered a strong budget performance.
In a report published Wednesday, the European Commission said the previously agreed cuts were no longer considered necessary for Greece to meet a primary budget surplus of 3.5 percent before debt servicing costs.
The government is due to table a final version of the 2019 budget to parliament later Wednesday after getting the nod from lenders.
Greece ended its third consecutive international bailout in August but has not returned to markets partly as a result of the turmoil created by the budget standoff in Italy and a financial crisis in Turkey.
Durable goods orders fall 4.4%
WASHINGTON • Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell by the largest amount in 15 months with a key category that tracks business investment showing weakness for the third consecutive month.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that orders for durable goods dropped 4.4 percent last month. The October drop led by a huge decline in the volatile areas of commercial and military aircraft.
A category that serves as a proxy for business investment was flat in October after declines in both August and September. The slowdown has raised the specter that a widening trade war between the United States and China is causing U.S. companies to grow more cautious about committing resources to expand and modernize their operations.
Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn said to plan deep cost cuts
Foxconn Technology Group, the biggest assembler of Apple iPhones, aims to cut $2.9 billion (20 billion yuan) from expenses in 2019 as it faces "a very difficult and competitive year," according to an internal company memo.
The iPhone business will need to reduce expenses by 6 billion yuan next year and the company plans to eliminate about 10 percent of non-technical staff, according to the memo obtained by Bloomberg. The company's spending in the past 12 months is about NT$206 billion ($6.7 billion).
Dolce & Gabbana accused of insulting China
BEIJING • Dolce & Gabbana apologized Wednesday for insulting remarks about China it allegedly made in conversations on Instagram but denied that it was responsible.
Chinese celebrities reacted angrily after screenshots of the conversations were posted on social media and several said they would boycott a Dolce & Gabbana show that was scheduled for Wednesday night. The luxury fashion house later said the show had been postponed.
The screenshots appear to show co-founder Stefano Gabbana referring to China with crude terms and emoji as he defends promotional videos that had sparked controversy earlier. Separately, the Dolce & Gabbana Instagram account used offensive language in another exchange.